WINSTON-SALEM – This Wake Forest team hardly looked like the same team that was blown out at Rutgers about 78 hours earlier.

Hence, this Wake Forest team notched a win that’ll have a bigger impact than any of the three losses this month.

The Deacons beat No. 14 Duke 81-70 on Tuesday night at Joel Coliseum, leading for nearly the entire game and never leading by less than seven in what developed into an impressive second half.

“Here’s the thing, you go up to Rutgers and you get your butt kicked,” coach Steve Forbes said. “And you know, that’s life. It’s how you bounce back.”

How the Deacons (9-4, 1-1 ACC) bounced back was with a balanced scoring attack and with a defense that kept Duke out of its paint.

That second part was in stark contrast to Saturday, when Rutgers was 25 of 34 from inside the 3-point line and outscored the Deacons 44-16 in the paint.

“Total turnaround,” Forbes said of the Deacons’ interior defense. “It’s just watching film and practicing. But you’ve gotta put the game plan into the game. I mean, it was the same deal playing against Rutgers — we just didn’t do it.”

Forbes noted that the hostile environment Saturday played a factor, and this is where it mattered that the Deacons played at home — where they’ve won 12 straight games dating back to last season.

The crowd of 10,812 for Tuesday night’s game felt like it was on pins and needles for most of the night; by the end, though, as Wake Forest dribbled out the clock, there was a lively celebration on hand.

Wake Forest became the third team this season to outrebound Duke (10-3, 1-1), which entered the night fifth in the country in rebounding margin. The Deacons held a 37-29 advantage on the boards, with guard Cameron Hildreth grabbing a team-high nine rebounds to go along with 16 points.

Hildreth appeared to suffer an injury to his right wrist but finished the game with tape on it. He’ll have 10 days to rest; Wake’s next game is Dec. 31 against another upper-echelon ACC team when Virginia Tech comes to Joel Coliseum.