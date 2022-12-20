Deacons bounce back by bouncing Duke
Wake Forest storms its way to 11-point win over No. 14 Blue Devils, leading for entire second half
WINSTON-SALEM – This Wake Forest team hardly looked like the same team that was blown out at Rutgers about 78 hours earlier.
Hence, this Wake Forest team notched a win that’ll have a bigger impact than any of the three losses this month.
The Deacons beat No. 14 Duke 81-70 on Tuesday night at Joel Coliseum, leading for nearly the entire game and never leading by less than seven in what developed into an impressive second half.
“Here’s the thing, you go up to Rutgers and you get your butt kicked,” coach Steve Forbes said. “And you know, that’s life. It’s how you bounce back.”
How the Deacons (9-4, 1-1 ACC) bounced back was with a balanced scoring attack and with a defense that kept Duke out of its paint.
That second part was in stark contrast to Saturday, when Rutgers was 25 of 34 from inside the 3-point line and outscored the Deacons 44-16 in the paint.
“Total turnaround,” Forbes said of the Deacons’ interior defense. “It’s just watching film and practicing. But you’ve gotta put the game plan into the game. I mean, it was the same deal playing against Rutgers — we just didn’t do it.”
Forbes noted that the hostile environment Saturday played a factor, and this is where it mattered that the Deacons played at home — where they’ve won 12 straight games dating back to last season.
The crowd of 10,812 for Tuesday night’s game felt like it was on pins and needles for most of the night; by the end, though, as Wake Forest dribbled out the clock, there was a lively celebration on hand.
Wake Forest became the third team this season to outrebound Duke (10-3, 1-1), which entered the night fifth in the country in rebounding margin. The Deacons held a 37-29 advantage on the boards, with guard Cameron Hildreth grabbing a team-high nine rebounds to go along with 16 points.
Hildreth appeared to suffer an injury to his right wrist but finished the game with tape on it. He’ll have 10 days to rest; Wake’s next game is Dec. 31 against another upper-echelon ACC team when Virginia Tech comes to Joel Coliseum.
“Coach said a few times in the timeout that we have 10 days off right now, so we’ve got to leave everything on the floor,” Hildreth said. “I love winning, I’m a competitor. … As much pain as I’m in, it doesn’t matter, I’m gonna keep fighting and just do whatever I can to help the team win.”
Tyree Appleby scored a game-high 18 points, the last eight of which came from the free-throw line. Damari Monsanto scored 13, following up his 22-point bright spot against Rutgers with a solid performance, and Andrew Carr and Matthew Marsh scored 10 points apiece.
This was quite the development for a Wake Forest team that entered having lost three of its last four games, including a 24-point throttling at Rutgers on Saturday.
It was a thorough development, though. The Deacons trailed at 4-2 — and that’s it. They led throughout the second half and the lead never dipped below seven.
Hardly the team that blew late leads against Utah Valley, Loyola Marymount and Appalachian State, or the one that blew halftime leads against Clemson and LSU.
“I think that’s what we’ve tried to do, we’ve tried to survive. And you can’t play that way,” Forbes said of Deacons’ late-game tendencies. “I told the guys that, ‘You don’t play to survive, you play to win.’”
[this is where you cue the Herm Edwards GIF]
Duke cut the deficit to seven twice in the last nine minutes, but it was the back-to-back 3s before the first occurrence of that, which made it a 60-52 lead, which got a timeout from Forbes.
“We took a punch to the canvas there,” Forbes said of that moment. “But we came right back. We didn’t fold, man. We’ve had some moments where we’ve teetered and we didn’t finish.
“And I thought tonight was a great example of finishing.”
Wake Forest scored eight of the last 12 points in the first half to take a 39-30 lead into the locker room, which was the largest margin of the first half.
After a sloppy start to the second half (both teams), Wake Forest pushed the lead into double figures and led by as much 15 with 14:45 left.