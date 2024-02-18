WINSTON-SALEM – Going hitless through his first two games at Wake Forest wasn’t what Seaver King envisioned — though an unfavorable wind was to blame for robbing him of a home run on Saturday.

Sunday saw the Wingate transfer — and Wake’s offense in general — come to life.

“The first one is always the hardest,” King said. “You get that out of the way and you start playing a little bit more free.”

King, a transfer from Division II Wingate, was 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, a steal and three runs scored in the Deacons’ 14-3 bashing of Akron, which ended in the seventh inning because of a 10-run rule.

“He’s a competitor, there’s a lot of pressure and he’s somebody who wants to help this team win and make a statement,” coach Tom Walter said of King. “So, it was good to see him get on the board, there.”

In a three-game sweep of its opening weekend jamboree, Wake’s offense in the third game was more encouraging than the first two games.

The Deacons had a combined 14 runs on nine hits against Fordham and Illinois; they had 14 runs on 13 hits against Akron (2-2), and that was in a blowout-shortened game.

Of Wake’s nine runs in Friday’s opener, three came on a play with three errors, four came on a couple of clutch two-run hits by Jake Reinisch and Tate Ballestero Jr., and one came on Adam Tellier’s leadoff homer. On Saturday, all five of Wake’s runs came via homers.

Sunday is how you’d expect a lineup and roster with more team speed to put up crooked run totals.

“I think the first couple of games, we were all trying to hit home runs,” said Austin Hawke, who had a grand slam on Saturday. “And then this game, we got the ball down and we obviously saw how well that worked.”

This was more about tag-ups and taking the extra base than it was pressuring Akron’s pitchers and catcher by stealing bases. King scored by tagging on a shallow pop up; there were a few instances of going from first-to-third on singles.

Nick Kurtz drove in two runs on a looping single to left field.

“We’re definitely a different team than we were last year,” King said. “We kind of found our identity today and saw what worked for us, and you know, Adam Tellier, me, Marek (Houston), Austin — we have five or six guys that can cause absolute havoc.”