Deacons’ bats come alive in series finale
Wake Forest closes 3-game sweep on opening weekend with 7-inning blowout of Akron
WINSTON-SALEM – Going hitless through his first two games at Wake Forest wasn’t what Seaver King envisioned — though an unfavorable wind was to blame for robbing him of a home run on Saturday.
Sunday saw the Wingate transfer — and Wake’s offense in general — come to life.
“The first one is always the hardest,” King said. “You get that out of the way and you start playing a little bit more free.”
King, a transfer from Division II Wingate, was 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, a steal and three runs scored in the Deacons’ 14-3 bashing of Akron, which ended in the seventh inning because of a 10-run rule.
“He’s a competitor, there’s a lot of pressure and he’s somebody who wants to help this team win and make a statement,” coach Tom Walter said of King. “So, it was good to see him get on the board, there.”
In a three-game sweep of its opening weekend jamboree, Wake’s offense in the third game was more encouraging than the first two games.
The Deacons had a combined 14 runs on nine hits against Fordham and Illinois; they had 14 runs on 13 hits against Akron (2-2), and that was in a blowout-shortened game.
Of Wake’s nine runs in Friday’s opener, three came on a play with three errors, four came on a couple of clutch two-run hits by Jake Reinisch and Tate Ballestero Jr., and one came on Adam Tellier’s leadoff homer. On Saturday, all five of Wake’s runs came via homers.
Sunday is how you’d expect a lineup and roster with more team speed to put up crooked run totals.
“I think the first couple of games, we were all trying to hit home runs,” said Austin Hawke, who had a grand slam on Saturday. “And then this game, we got the ball down and we obviously saw how well that worked.”
This was more about tag-ups and taking the extra base than it was pressuring Akron’s pitchers and catcher by stealing bases. King scored by tagging on a shallow pop up; there were a few instances of going from first-to-third on singles.
Nick Kurtz drove in two runs on a looping single to left field.
“We’re definitely a different team than we were last year,” King said. “We kind of found our identity today and saw what worked for us, and you know, Adam Tellier, me, Marek (Houston), Austin — we have five or six guys that can cause absolute havoc.”
It will be a balancing act throughout the season for Walter, with more versatility available at certain spots.
“We’re not going to hit as many home runs as we hit last year,” Walter said. “Our lineup is tricky because like five guys can really run and four guys can’t run at all. So, it’s like one of those things where you’ve gotta stack the runners together and the guys that can’t run together.
“When the runners are on base, create a little havoc, and the other guys just need to bang a little bit.”
On the pitching side of things, Michael Massey’s debut as a weekend starter for the Deacons featured three hitless — but not scoreless — innings.
The Zips scored in the first inning after a leadoff walk, passed ball, groundout and sacrifice fly.
Free-90s rued the day, as Massey had a walk and wild pitch in the second inning, and then a hit batter and wild pitch in the third. He was finished after that, throwing 51 pitches as his schedule is behind that of Josh Hartle and Chase Burns, who both threw 88 pitches in Wake’s first two games.
“I’m hoping we’ll get four innings out of him next week with a little better intent,” Walter said of Massey. “He was just kind of out there pitching, you know, 89, 90, 91 (mph). So it wasn’t the typical Massey that we’re used to.”
Massey, as Walter explained, overexerted himself with a workout regimen recently. He missed his scheduled appearance in last weekend’s scrimmage and the staff was unsure if he would pitch this weekend.
“Both triceps actually kind of blew up on him,” Walter said. “Just got really sore. … He didn’t throw for like four or five straight days.”
Zach Johnston, Ben Shenosky and Andrew Koshy combined for the last four innings, with Shenosky and Koshy notching scoreless outings. Johnston was solid in his first inning of work before giving up two runs.
Wake Forest 5, Illinois 2
On Saturday, Chase Burns made an electric debut.
The Tennessee transfer retired the first 14 batters he faced, nine of them via strikeout. Illinois got a couple of singles off Burns to start the sixth inning, and then he recorded his 10th strikeout and induced an inning-ending double play to finish his introduction as a Deacon.
All of Wake’s runs came on home runs and most of them came on one swing.
Hawke hit a grand slam — his first collegiate homer after playing sparingly for UNC last year — in the fourth inning. Walks by Ballestero and Cameron Gill sandwiched Chris Katz being hit by a pitch before Hawke came to the plate.
Wake’s other run came in the next inning on a solo blast from star first baseman Nick Kurtz.
After Burns exited, freshman pitchers Josh Gunther and Cam Nelson both pitched scoreless innings. Nelson, the two-way player, struck out the side.
David Falco Jr., the closer from Maryland, gave up three hits, one walk and two runs in the ninth in a non-save appearance.
Before the game, there was a ring ceremony for players from last season’s team, which won the ACC’s regular season title and reached the College World Series.