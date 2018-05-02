With the departure of Keyshawn Woods as a graduate transfer to Ohio State, Danny Manning and the Wake Forest basketball program added Northern Arizona guard Torry Johnson as a replacement. Johnson started 48 games over two seasons missing his sophomore year with an injury. After a tremendous redshirt freshman year, Johnson missed all but two games the follow year and bounced back playing in 31 games in 2017-18 starting 22 of them.

The Deacons have guards Bryant Crawford, Brandon Childress and Chaundee Brown as well as freshmen Sharone Wright Jr. and Jamie Lewis coming in. Johnson should provide some experience and depth.