De'Ante Green has a busy month lined up

“I am going to NC State next week, and then I will go to Wake Forest , and then Tennessee to round out June," Green said. "Then in August I am looking to set up visits with Florida State and North Carolina .”

Wake Forest: “I plan to visit there June 12-13. They have been telling me I can come in and contribute from Day 1. With Carter Whitt and Lucas Taylor there, I know I can play my game and my style there also, so that has been pretty much the message they are giving me.”

NC State: “I will visit them June 4-5. Head coach Kevin Keatts was the very first coach to ever talk to me, so that means a lot.

Tennessee: “I will go there June 22-24. Coach Desmond Oliver was the coach who started on me, he’s at East Tennessee State now. I have been talking with coach Justin Gainey. In this time I have gotten close with head coach Rick Barnes, too.”

Florida State: “They put people in the league who are like me. Also, my friend Caleb Mills just transferred there so that is good too.”

North Carolina: “Head coach Hubert Davis was the coach who first started talking to me, so it was a smooth transition that he got the head coaching job there. They are basically telling me they can put me into the league.”