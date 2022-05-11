Davion Bradford commits to Wake Forest
Deacons pick up center from Kansas State after last week’s visit
Wake Forest’s men’s basketball team needed some bulk and found some with a commitment from Kansas State transfer Davion Bradford.
The Deacons secured a commitment from the 7-foot, 270-pound Bradford on Wednesday night. He comes to Wake Forest having played the last two seasons at Kansas State – so because the 2020-21 season doesn’t count against players’ eligibility, he has three seasons of eligibility at Wake Forest.
He visited Wake Forest last week.
Bradford enjoyed success as a freshman before injuries hampered his effectiveness this past season.
The St. Louis native averaged 7.7 points and 4.3 rebounds in 21.0 minutes per game as a freshman, with a career-high-matching 18 points against eventual national champion Baylor in the Big 12 tournament, which was Kansas State’s last game in 2021.
That’s the last time Bradford scored in double figures, as he scuffled this season and averaged 3.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 14.7 minutes per game. He reportedly dealt with a hip injury during the season.
Along with Bradford’s decline in production and health, Kansas State is also going through a coaching change: Longtime coach Bruce Weber resigned following the season and the Wildcats hired Baylor assistant Jerome Tang.
As is becoming common for schools going through coaching changes, most Kansas State players entered the transfer portal – Bradford being one of them. At one point, the Wildcats were left with three scholarship players on the roster (including former Deacon Ismael Massoud, as an unrelated sidenote).
Bradford went to Kansas State as a Rivals150 recruit, having garnered offers from Illinois, Iowa, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, among others. Wake Forest also offered Bradford when he was in high school, though that was the previous coaching staff (he signed with Kansas State in October of 2019).
Bradford’s addition in the 10th dedicated scholarship for next season’s Deacons team, and two more could be spoken for if Jake LaRavia and Daivien Williamson exit the NBA draft process and return to Wake Forest.
Teams are limited to 13 scholarships per season – though there’s no guarantee Wake Forest uses all 13 spots on next season’s roster, and this is where you’re reminded the Deacons had an open scholarship to take Matthew Marsh in mid-June last year.
Marsh and Bradford project as the Deacons’ top centers entering next season, a pair of 7-footers who fill space in the middle but also run the floor. Marsh was limited last season because of how late he arrived at campus and a concussion a couple of weeks before the season started.