Davion Bradford commits to Wake Forest

The Deacons secured a commitment from the 7-foot, 270-pound Bradford on Wednesday night. He comes to Wake Forest having played the last two seasons at Kansas State – so because the 2020-21 season doesn’t count against players’ eligibility, he has three seasons of eligibility at Wake Forest.

Wake Forest’s men’s basketball team needed some bulk and found some with a commitment from Kansas State transfer Davion Bradford .

Bradford enjoyed success as a freshman before injuries hampered his effectiveness this past season.

The St. Louis native averaged 7.7 points and 4.3 rebounds in 21.0 minutes per game as a freshman, with a career-high-matching 18 points against eventual national champion Baylor in the Big 12 tournament, which was Kansas State’s last game in 2021.

That’s the last time Bradford scored in double figures, as he scuffled this season and averaged 3.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 14.7 minutes per game. He reportedly dealt with a hip injury during the season.

Along with Bradford’s decline in production and health, Kansas State is also going through a coaching change: Longtime coach Bruce Weber resigned following the season and the Wildcats hired Baylor assistant Jerome Tang.

As is becoming common for schools going through coaching changes, most Kansas State players entered the transfer portal – Bradford being one of them. At one point, the Wildcats were left with three scholarship players on the roster (including former Deacon Ismael Massoud, as an unrelated sidenote).

Bradford went to Kansas State as a Rivals150 recruit, having garnered offers from Illinois, Iowa, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, among others. Wake Forest also offered Bradford when he was in high school, though that was the previous coaching staff (he signed with Kansas State in October of 2019).