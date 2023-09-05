WINSTON-SALEM – The first sign of Dave Clawson’s agitation with the new clock rules in college football came 2½ minutes into his opening speech at Tuesday afternoon’s press conference.

“We have Vanderbilt at home at 11 a.m. So, that’s what time the TV show starts, at 11 o’clock,” Clawson said.

Just a hint. Nothing but facts in the fact that Wake Forest’s game against Vanderbilt starts at 11 a.m. Saturday.

There’s more.

“Yeah, it stinks,” Clawson said when asked specifically about it. “Everything now is done for the TV show. So, it’s a TV show.”

The change we’re discussing is that the game clock doesn’t stop on first downs this season. That’s sliced down the number of plays and possessions per game, while game times remain roughly the same because there are more media timeouts and longer commercial breaks.

The clock still stops for first downs inside the last two minutes of each half.

“It’s just, the hypocrisy of this is you’re saying it’s for player safety and then they throw in more games,” Clawson said, alluding to the expanded College Football Playoff coming next season. “It is what it is. But we have the same number of players who practice the same amount of time and they get to play less.”

With Wake Forest, we’ve got the benefit of comparing the Deacons’ FCS opener to last season’s FCS opener — albeit with different game flow, as last season Wake Forest pulled away in the second half and this season, the defense’s one bad play and a pick-6 meant it was a two-touchdown game in the third quarter.

Wake’s offense and defense were both on the field for 66 snaps last Thursday night against Elon, per Pro Football Focus. In last season’s opener against VMI, the Deacons played 76 offensive snaps and 71 on defense.

Clawson said that last season, the Deacons averaged 75 offensive plays per game.

“So, not a fan of it. But my vote doesn’t count,” Clawson added. “Coaches’ votes don’t count on anything to do with football anymore. Those are all made at administrative levels and made by TV network executives and things like that.”

Hence, we have the current state of college football.

We’re about a month removed from seeing a conference — the Pac-12 — basically collapse because it couldn’t secure a stable media rights deal.

Regionality and rivalries don’t mean much when the dollar figures reach eight-figure distributions on an annual basis to every school of a conference.

“It’s what our game has become,” Clawson said. “It’s why there’s conference realignment. They’re dictating schedules, the length of the game, the number of plays.

“I’m not aware of any coach that really likes it. I mean, we’ll adjust and we’ll deal with it.”