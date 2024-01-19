Wake Forest announced that Damari Monsanto and Jao Ituka have been medically cleared and will be available to play Saturday against Louisville.

Both are coming off knee injuries and haven't played this season. They'll be welcome additions for a Deacons team looking to bounce back from losing a 10-point halftime lead at N.C. State on Tuesday night.

Monsanto has faced the longer road to recovery. The fifth-year wing suffered a torn patella tendon in his left knee at N.C. State last February. He missed the last five games of the season and led the ACC in 3-pointers per game (3.22). Monsanto had six games last season with at least five 3s.

The 6-6, 225-pounder should plug in nicely on a team with three guards (Kevin Miller, Cameron Hildreth and Hunter Sallis) who can penetrate and create off the dribble.

Ituka's addition means he could spell some of those guards. Sallis (34.8) and Hildreth (34.6) are atop the ACC in minutes per game.

Ituka, in his second year with the Deacons after transferring from Marist, earned rave reviews for his summer improvements. His season has been delayed by a lateral meniscus injury in his left knee suffered in mid-September.

The 6-1, 196-pounder played in six games last season, hobbled at the start by an injury suffered in a preseason scrimmage and never able to gain his footing. He qualifies for a medical redshirt last season.