Wake Forest defensive line coach Dave Cohen has worked hard and developed some tremendous pass rushers during his time in Winston-Salem and with Boogie Basham gearing up for the NFL Draft, Cohen is busy developing his younger room to help fill those big shoes.

"it's kind of something we're still looking for," Cohen said of their next big pass rusher. "We've had glimpses and our production has not been where we wanted it this past season with those guys and I'm still not completely satisfied but we're working in a very good direction. Rondell Bothroyd has dropped weight and has become I think half a step quicker and lighter on his feet. JaCorey Johns has had, as of late, some better reps in practice, and Jasheen Davis has really come on and those right now because we've had some guys nicked up, those are the three guys that have really had success. Jasheen really as has caught our eye though."