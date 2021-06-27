Coast-to-coast interest pouring in for Jordan Butler
Jordan Butler, the No. 48 prospect in the newly updated 2023 Rivals150, is hearing from programs across the country.
“I got a lot of interest," Butler said. "California, Florida State, a lot of ACC and SEC schools are talking to me. Right now, I have offers from Georgia Tech and Wake Forest. I am not really looking at visits right now, I would like to wait until the fall, go during a football game and stuff like that."
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Georgia Tech: “They just show me a lot of love, we text back and forth a lot. They sound like they really want for me to go there. They had Moses Wright last year, and he played that free throw line spot for them, and I am looking forward doing things like that, playing like that.”
Wake Forest: “Coach BJ McKie and I talk a lot. He just seems real cool to me, and he is from South Carolina. They play a lot of defense there and I like that.”
“I want to say I am talking to Auburn, Georgia and California; I think they are the ones who may be closest to offering me right now.”
RIVALS' REACTION
The Greenville (SC) Christ Church Episcopal big man is very skilled. Butler, who is playing this summer with AOT (Ga.) EYBL 16s can take his man on the perimeter and knock down a shot or rip through and get to the rim. Butler has good length and can score on the block as well. As he continues to get stronger expect him to become more of a threat, for longer periods of time. Butler has a lot of tools, with great size as well. His brother plays at Florida State and his mother played at South Carolina.