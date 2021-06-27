Coast-to-coast interest pouring in for Jordan Butler

Jordan Butler, the No. 48 prospect in the newly updated 2023 Rivals150, is hearing from programs across the country. “I got a lot of interest," Butler said. "California, Florida State, a lot of ACC and SEC schools are talking to me. Right now, I have offers from Georgia Tech and Wake Forest. I am not really looking at visits right now, I would like to wait until the fall, go during a football game and stuff like that."

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Georgia Tech: “They just show me a lot of love, we text back and forth a lot. They sound like they really want for me to go there. They had Moses Wright last year, and he played that free throw line spot for them, and I am looking forward doing things like that, playing like that.” Wake Forest: “Coach BJ McKie and I talk a lot. He just seems real cool to me, and he is from South Carolina. They play a lot of defense there and I like that.” “I want to say I am talking to Auburn, Georgia and California; I think they are the ones who may be closest to offering me right now.”

*****

RIVALS' REACTION