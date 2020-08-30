



Wake Forest offensive coordinator Warren Ruggiero has to replace huge chunks of his offensive from 2019 with the losses of Jamie Newman, Kendall Hinton, Scotty Washington, Cade Carney and now Sage Surratt has opted out furthering the youth movement on offense. Ruggiero talked about the challenges of life post-Surratt and during COVID.

On losing Surratt so close to the season to an opt-out

Our guys are new I like them, they're all good players they're all working hard. We're all certainly good enough to get this level on and be productive in the ACC. The big butt is they just haven't gotten obviously game reps and they really haven't gotten a ton of training in the offseason, that's really the thing they haven't gotten a lot of full-speed reps.

The shortened spring ball really didn't get it done. We're a developmental program, that's what we are you know we've developed these kids over time. And this offseason has been just a lot of zoom meetings, and a lot of walkthroughs. That's all good but it's not the same as full-speed football, getting the reps you need to be productive at this level. So do I feel good about the guys I'm coaching? I do, Am looking forward to the season? Absolutely. Do I know when know it's gonna click for some guys you know to really be at the level we need to beat really good football teams. Yeah, that's really the question now.

On areas of concern right now on the offense and surprises thus far

We were worried about our depth of running back. I'm not nearly as worried, as I was when training camp started so that was a pleasant surprise. You know, knock on wood the kids that we have stay healthy. You know our freshmen have come in and worked out you know so I think we have some good freshman at running back to help us and provide some depth at that position.

That was certainly a pleasant surprise, I would say Taylor Morin has done done an outstanding job developing app slot in a short time period. He was a kid that I was certainly concerned was going to be ready to go game one. But do you think he's been 100% a very pleasant surprise. The other guy would just say is I think Blake Whiteheart has come along. He's the guy we needed to come along at tight end to provide the second guy that can play. We tried to keep from just playing one tight end in a game, that's hard to do especially guy like Chapman. I think, you know, he's certainly gonna make some mistakes but I do feel like Blake has made some good progress that we were a little concerned if it would happen. But he's on track