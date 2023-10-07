CLEMSON, S.C. – Wake Forest didn’t lack chances to win in this house of horrors.

The Deacons just didn’t make the most of them in a 17-12 loss at Clemson on Saturday.

Wake Forest (3-2, 0-2 ACC) started with the ball on Clemson’s side of the 50-yard line four times in the first half and had three points to show for it. When it was a four-point deficit in the second half, the Deacons got the ball twice and netted two yards.

Clemson (4-2, 2-2) sputtered offensively for most of the game — a lot of that to Wake’s credit, some still to the Tigers’ inadequacies — but did enough to pull away, with Will Shipley scoring in the fourth quarter to give the Tigers their first two-score lead of the game.

Demond Claiborne scored Wake's first touchdown with 1:34 left, and the 2-point conversion attempt failed.

Wake Forest didn't recover the ensuing onside kick.

Both teams kicked a field goal in the third quarter; Clemson’s was first, after the Tigers swallowed up more than half of a quarter with a 15-play drive, and then Wake Forest with a 12-play, 71-yard drive of its own.

It’s hard to believe these are the same teams that scored a combined 76 points in regulation last season, and 96 total. Such is the current state of each program’s offense.

There are missed opportunities and then there’s what Wake Forest did in the first half.

The first one of those four drives with optimal field position was the worst offense of a blown chance. Clemson botched an exchange inside its 10-yard line and Kevin Pointer Jr. recovered at the 9. After runs got Wake Forest to the 2, Mitch Griffis missed throws to Jahmal Banks in the back of the end zone on third and fourth down.

Wake’s next drive started at Clemson’s 45 and the first play was a 23-yard catch and run by Wesley Grimes. The Deacons got another first down before stalling and settling for Matthew Dennis’ 35-yard field goal — Wake’s only points of the first half.

The Deacons’ two second-quarter drives that started in Clemson territory ended in the football equivalent of tragedy.

Grimes picked up a gain of about 18 yards but fumbled, with the ball popped out by freshman defensive back and former Wake Forest commit Khalil Barnes.

At the end of the half, Clemson’s Tyler Brown muffed a punt and Wake Forest recovered at Clemson’s 31. That drive — more of pushing a car down a slight hill — stalled around Clemson’s 20, and the last play of the half was Dennis missing a 39-yard field goal.

So, that’s how Wake Forest started with ideal field position four times and came away with three points.

It was a 7-3 game at halftime because Wake’s defense was as stout as it’s been all season. The Deacons gave up 13 yards — and no first downs — on Clemson’s first three possessions. The Tigers broke through with a 16-play march on their fourth possession, though, going 75 yards in 7:07 and scoring on Cade Klubnik’s 7-yard scamper.

Justice Ellison started the game and had a 3-yard carry on the first play, but hobbled off of the field and didn’t return.