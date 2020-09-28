Clawson updates the Deacs after an unexpected bye week
Wake Forest and Dave Clawson spent all last week in scramble mode due to an outbreak of COVID at Notre Dame, a game cancellation, and securing a game with Campbell for this week that was the Deacs original first bye week.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news