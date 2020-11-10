DeaconsIllustrated - Clawson talks UNC

Wake Forest cannot win the Big 4 this year after the early-season loss at NC State, but knocking off North Carolina who they rarely face in ACC play would be a nice consolation prize for Deacs head football coach Dave Clawson. Wake Forest will make the 80-mile trip to Chapel Hill on Saturday to face a dangerous Tar Heels squad who have been spinning their wheels the last few weeks after a fast start and high ranking to start 2020.

Opening Statement:

"We had a sad day yesterday for Wake Forest football when we lost Dr. Larry Hopkins. When I first got the job at Wake Forest, very first lunch and I had after meeting Dr. Hatch and his wife, I met Dr. Hopkins, his wife, Beth, and had my very first lunch with them. And he was just a remarkable supporter of our program always showed up for our spring game events, dinner events would do anything for our players in terms of networking. And he was just such a respected member of our community, in a great running back in his own right at Wake Forest for 1970 acc championship team. So that was a devastating loss for the Wake Forest football family. And certainly, our prayers go out to his family, and especially his wife, Beth. Larry will be missed and he was just a really, really good man. And with Larry, that's not that's an understatement. So we'll certainly miss him."