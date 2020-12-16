Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson likes to have uneventful signing day every year and the 2021 signing class granted him his wish. Aside from one decommitment, the Deacs signed their entire class of 2021.

Opening Statement:

"I think, another good day for us. Again, our thing is always finding guys that love football, finding guys that we think are fits at Wake Forest University in our program, guys that are capable of graduating. And we feel we had a good day, you started recruiting this class, projecting that your seniors were going to leave. And that's kind of how it got interesting is right now it looks like a number of our seniors are going to come back. So in some positions, we're going to have really good depth and these guys are going to have a little bit of time to develop, especially at the offensive line. Love the class that we brought in on the O line. We got two tackles that we think can be outstanding players and two guards that are inside players' tough physical.

We always want to get a quarterback part two in the class. We always want to get a tailback in the class, we got two receivers we're excited about. And we continue to add athleticism to the tight end room.

On the defensive line. we're relatively young there. And so we thought it was important to get one edge rusher and one inside tackle. And we're excited about both of them. Again, our linebacker room starting to get older. So we brought in two linebackers. And then we brought three guys in the secondary that we're very excited about. The safeties we think, give us some real versatility. And, the corner that we feel can cover people. And then we wanted to bring in a kicker as well. So all in all, a nondramatic day. Our recruiting process makes it really hard to have a bunch of flips and hat pickers on signing day. We're not a program that over signs, we don't sign five or 10 more scholarship players than we have, and then tell kids, they can't come or we're going to gray shirt on later that we just don't do that. So in our admissions process, and the transcripts and the character evaluation, all those things take time. So, we don't send out more letters than we have. And we like it when the day is not dramatic. And we've been fortunate to have that the last few years. So again, overall, I think it's a really good class.



