DeaconsIllustrated - Clawson talks life and practice during COVID part one

Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson is making his own personal sacrifices to try to play a 2020 season and he talked about that and how his players have adjusted to the unusual nature of Fall Camp and more on Friday with the media. The Deacs head coach also said he likes the new set up with more breaks for players between practices and how his team is on track to be ready for the season opener against Clemson.

OPENING STATEMENT:

This has been a very challenging time for a lot of people in a lot of different ways. I first off want to say I'm just really grateful to our student-athletes that you know there's been a great deal of sacrifice and discipline, just to get to where we are now. And that's the ability to practice workout, and have meetings and have walkthroughs, just to get to this point has taken a lot. And I think our players have handled it incredibly well. With a lot of discipline and what you'd expect from a Wake Forest football player and football team. And I certainly appreciate dr hatch or administration john curry. I mean there are so many people to thank again just to get to this point, all the protocols that we had to develop the onboarding of our team.

Quarantining the meals, the isolation, the testing. It's a lot. It is as you know such a challenging job for everybody in normal times, and everything going on. A lot of people have taken on additional responsibilities.

My approach right now is every day is a good day. That every day that our football teams together that we're able to meet with them and feed them and have practice with them is a good day so I think so many times, we take a long-term approach to learn our goals and I think right now the focus has been just the daily goal of keeping our team safe, healthy, well-fed, keeping the morale up and trying to get to the next day with a good attitude and healthy. So far we've been able to do that, that'll continue to be a challenge.

I think the next really big hurdle we have, in order to be able to play is once all the other students come back. So I think the ACC has handled this wisely in terms of delaying things. And we'll see where we are. So I told our team that I'm not 100% sure we're going to apply I don't think anybody is, but based on what they've done how they've handled themselves and sacrifices they've made. I think it's worth still trying to try to play. And if we can manage this next segment of getting the students back and trying to stay relatively speaking COVID free will have an opportunity to play games. If that doesn't happen. And it's going to be challenging and difficult so I'm glad we're still together I'm glad we're still able to practice. And we just got to work really, really hard as a conference and as a campus to try to keep it to be an environment that we can practice and hopefully computer. So, a lot has happened since we last got together for a press conference.

On the safety protocols in practice and what they are looking for symptom wise with players

I really would rather have our medical people make those statements on that. I am a football coach and in terms of describing medical protocols and why they do them. I've had to be a really good listener and follow those protocols I don't want to be the spokesperson for Wake Forest on that. Now, when our players first got here. Everybody had COVID tests. Everybody had a test. and, you know, there's a lot of different things we're doing so, for instance, we have yet to have a full team practice. We have what I call split practices. So we roughly have about 120 student-athletes here. In terms of the the student-athletes who can practice because they don't have injuries and, you know, there's guys that have ACLs and can practice we have roughly 100 intense student-athletes are actively practicing.

So what we've done is we've split our football team in half. And that way we've never had more than 50 to 52 people on the field at once and we've never had more than 50 people in the locker room at once, or it might be we might maybe have 55 that we have kept the group separate so for the coaches, everything has been in duplicate.

We run two practices, we run two meetings, we have two team meetings. And tomorrow will be the first day that we have a full team practice.

We are required our players to wear masks, under their helmets during any competitive wrap that contact or collision can occur. So a lot of our safeguards is we're following the CDC guidelines, we're following our doctors and our medical peoples advice to try to keep people out of contact tracing. So the goal is if we do have a positive, then we use the contact tracing piece.

You want to keep people out of that quarantine but more importantly, if you're following those protocols hopefully you're preventing the spread of COVID. So when Dr. Hatch spoke to our team the other day and all the players were in mass. That's because that's how we're practicing we are practicing with masks on, and not just shields. But mass. So, we've kept the squad sizes smaller with practice to separate groups. Even tomorrow when we practice as a whole football team will bring the a group out first, and do a walkthrough with them and they have to get out of the locker room before the second group can come in.

We never want a locker room that has more than, you know 50 or 55 people in it at once. So it's, it's required more work but if it keeps our players safe. It's worth it. The other thing we've done is we have not practiced with full pads once. We're still trying to play. I don't know, 100% sure if we're going to play. And so we're going out of our way to keep our players up and keep them healthy not just from a COVID standpoint, but from. We don't want to have a player suffer an injury if there's a chance a week from now or two weeks from now we're not playing.

So we've been extremely cautious of just trying to keep our players up. We are practicing uppers but we're not live tackling now we're not cut blocking. And we're gonna hold off on that until you know to me there's like a 100% we're playing and it's on.

I don't know if it'll ever be 100%, but you know I feel with more certainty that we are going to have games. I was going to say just because there's no line of demarcation that's like August, 28 is well I think once we get to right now because we pushed our season back a week. So in my mind this last week was a bonus. So I told our players that we haven't started camp yet. We're doing spring football for this first week, so we practiced every other day.

We're doing a ton of stretching a ton of recovery. The players are not in the same conditioning level they were seeing as if they were here in March, April, May, June, or July, you know, we were one of the last teams to get our football team back. So I don't think the overall conditioning levels where it needs to be. And so I didn't want to jump into camp and practice every single day. So we went, roughly every other day for the last week. And if our opening game had been September 12, we would have just started practice today so I don't feel like we're behind.

By practicing every other day our players have gotten used to wearing masks, while they practice wearing a helmet, staying off. And so a lot of ways we're learning a lot. Because of this, that I'm not so sure that I won't try to apply, years down the line. I mean, The NCAA rules you're allowed to have 25 practices and 29 days before him. We're gonna probably end up with 25 practices, but it'll be over between 35 to 40 days. And I'm not so sure I wouldn't love a model like this going forward our kids feel fresher.

We've had less soft tissue injuries. I think this first week of instead of just going every single day going every day and easing them into it is really been positive, and it's a plus, relatively speaking a lot healthier than we've normally would be after five practices.

On the mental state of the team going into practices

I have probably enjoyed this last week or two of coaching, as much as any time in my career, because I think, number one, you know, we're very routine-oriented, and so now we've missed spring we've missed all this stuff. You know the old adage that you don't appreciate something until you don't have it. And I really feel there's an appreciation for being able to be together, to have meetings to have practice. Our guys are enjoying it and it's fun.

I love being around them and so I've really really enjoyed this, and I think our whole staff feels the same way. And again I said every day that we're with these players or with the staff that were together is a good day. And we just kind of string together good days. And at some point, if it's decided that we can fly that will be great. And at some point, if it's decided that it's not wise for us to play because that's in the medical experts' best opinion. You know we'll deal with that in a positive way and move forward but we just we're just taking it day to day and we're having a blast I'm having so much fun right now. This is probably as much as I've enjoyed coaching. And I always enjoy it, but I just I'm having a blast. It's just great to be around these players and our coaches again.

On if this time is the biggest challenge of his career

It is a challenge. Is this the most challenging year so far of coaching because of the protocols that because of the safety measures and because the players have had to you know exercise so much discipline just to get to this point?

This has been the biggest challenge so far. I think you to ever say anything is the biggest challenge. This is certainly a unique and a different challenge. And I don't feel at times like I'm a football coach, because all I'm talking about is COVID, wearing a mask, and health. You're going around the practice field saying, stay 15 feet apart, keep your mask on what the enjoyment comes from watching the players enjoy playing.

I don't look at it is, we're dealing with a pandemic. We're dealing with COVID it is certainly unique. But we enjoy the challenge on it it's if we could ever pull this off, how rewarding with that thing. But we want to pull it off with minimal risk. And again, if at any point the medical people say you shouldn't play because the risk levels too great. We'll certainly accept that decision. Right now we're being told by our medical experts in the ACC that it is safe to continue to try to play. But we've had to do the work was before we got here, and then it was really nice having those two weeks of walkthroughs, because we are really able at that point to kind of train behaviors, about just making the mask-wearing automatic and making that a habit. And as you can imagine the first week, put on your mask, put on your mask cover your nose. You know, instead of getting lower bend your knees and sink your hips.

On if he wants Wake Forest players put in a bubble away from the student body

I'm not gonna mandate for players. I think Wake Forest has been very proactive and making the classroom environment safe. Social distance, wear a mass, stay six feet apart, it's no different than our meeting.

So we've taken every one of our meeting rooms. And we've had people come in and if this meeting room can fit 58 people. In order to social distance maybe it only can see 18 or 19, we designate what 19 seats they consider in Wake Forest is doing the same thing I believe with their classrooms.

So I told our players. You know we don't tell you what to major in, we don't tell you what classes to take and I'm not going to tell them whether they have to be online or in-person. If you're concerned about being in a classroom and you would prefer to take most of your classes online that's your choice. If you learn better face to face, I have great confidence in what the university and the administration are doing, is to make the classroom environment as safe as possible. But it all comes down to personal responsibility and individual behaviors in the willingness to keep your mask on and keep six feet away. It's our understanding if they do that the risk level is minimal. That's where we are an advantage of being the smallest P5 school in the country and our classrooms to begin with are much smaller than probably anybody else that we play. And so instead of the class having 60 people in it if it has 20 people in it, we're much better equipped to do that than most places.



