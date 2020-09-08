Clawson talks Clemson and game week during COVID
Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson has been very clear about the concerns and ramifications about playing football during COVID taking a very measured approach to getting ready for Clemson. Al...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news