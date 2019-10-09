News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-09 12:25:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Clawson previews Louisville

Kelly Quinlan • DeaconsIllustrated
Managing Editor

Wake Forest has a chance to make a major statement in the ACC was Louisville comes to town on Saturday night. The Deacs are in the top 20 now in both major polls and control their destiny in the le...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}