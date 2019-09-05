News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-05 14:54:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Clawson on Rice

Kelly Quinlan • DeaconsIllustrated
Managing Editor

Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson aims to go 2-0 in non-conference play as he takes his team to face a tough Rice squad in Houston on Friday. Read what coach Clawson had to say about the game.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}