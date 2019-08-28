Wake Forest head football coach Dave Clawson previewed his team's matchup with the Utah State Aggies on Friday night in BB&T Stadium.

“Utah State has certainly earned our respect. Of all the teams on our schedule, only Clemson at 15-0 won more games last year than Utah State going 11-2. A lot of times when there is a head coaching change, you hope for a little transition. This is a little different. In a lot of ways, the architect of the program came back. Coach Andersen did a great job building Utah State up and then was a head coach at two Power 5 programs. He did a great job at Wisconsin and then went on to Oregon State. This is not a new head coach who doesn’t have experience or know the school he is at, he knows the school and has won there. Matt Wells was his assistant, so there is a lot of consistency and continuity for having a new head coach and coordinators. Their offensive coordinator has been a head coach and was calling plays at Notre Dame a few years ago. They have a very well-thought-out offensive system and put you in a lot of run-pass dilemmas. They use multiple formations, shifts, multiple personnel groups, they make you work. This team plays extremely well on special teams and has a lot of little wrinkles there that break tendencies."

“It starts with their quarterback, Jordan Love, who they are promoting to be a Heisman candidate. We have had NFL scouts come through here and some of them have told me that after the guys at Alabama and Oregon, he might be the third quarterback taken in the draft this year. They think he is that good and when you watch the film it backs that up. He threw for almost 3,600 yards a year ago. His touchdown-to-interception ratio was 32-to-6 and they return good skill. This is a quarterback who does not miss throws and makes some really good plays on the run. Most quarterbacks, you want to disrupt them and get them on the move, he is as effective throwing on the run and making plays with his feet as he is in the pocket."

“Defensively, this was a team last year that was great on turnover margin. That always starts with a disruptive front and they have most of their front seven back. They have experience and talent at every level of the defense, internally on the line, on the edge, at linebacker and in the back end. Sometimes I maybe get accused of inflating what a team is. These guys won 11 games and they have a Heisman Trophy candidate back at quarterback. They are a really good football team. This is the toughest opener we have had since I have been here in terms of the quality of the opponent. We are going to have to play very well, not turn the football over and we can’t afford to make big mistakes and be successful Friday night. It will be a great first test for us.”

On opening with a strong opponent and its impact on focus:

“I think at this stage of our program I probably prefer it. I think where we were before, when we were really young, you almost wanted to be able to make some mistakes and still be able to find a way to win. You would try to play a lot of players. Where we are now, I think opening with a game like this is something that we can handle. The focus of preseason camp is much more intense and much more focused when you open with a team that won 11 games. They finished the year No. 21 in the country. Their only losses were to Michigan State and Boise State. They won 10 straight football games and most of them were blowouts, they weren’t even competitive games. They go a bowl game and play an excellent North Texas team and that is a non-competitive blowout. This isn’t a team that won a lot of squeakers, for the most part they didn’t beat people, they blew people out. Our players have played Group of 5 teams whether it be Tulane, or Memphis or Temple that have given us everything we can handle. There is a respect for these guys. We have a guy who was there five years ago when they beat us in a non-competitive game.”

On Utah State forcing 22 interceptions last season:

“They rush the passer and don’t let him set his feet. They force him into off-balance throws and they are good in the secondary. They will challenge you. They are really good up front and they have depth. If you look at it, they have a bunch of older guys and even some of their backups played against us two years ago. They didn’t lose much up front. They are physical and they are talented. This in not a team where you can take your five steps, gather, double-gather and go through progressions. I think interceptions starts with the pass rush. The secondary always gets credit for it, but teams that create picks are ones that create pressure and force the quarterback to throw the ball before he wants.



