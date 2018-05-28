WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Junior Petros Chrysochos claimed the first NCAA Singles Championship title in program history Monday (May 28), defeating teammate Borna Gojo in the finals, 6-3, 6-3.



“You saw at the end I didn't celebrate,” said Chrysochos. “I didn't need to because the biggest accomplishment was walking on that court with my teammate, my friend. I didn't care which one of us won. It was a team effort that got us both there. Most of the time, when you make it to a final, it is an individual accomplishment, but I felt like Borna helped me get to this point. It was a huge advantage to play this tournament at home and we made the best of it.”

Chrysochos and Gojo were just the second and third players in program history to reach the finals of the singles championship, joining Noah Rubin who did so in 2015.

It is the fourth time in the history of the men’s singles championship that the final match featured players from the same school, with the last instance coming in 1998.

Chrysochos took an early advantage against his fellow Demon Deacon, jumping out to a 2-0 lead. It would be a lead the native of Larnaca, Cyprus would not relinquish en route to a 6-3 victory in the opening set.

Midway through the second set, Chrysochos would break Gojo before picking a second break towards the end of the match. The junior served out the 6-3 second-set victory before the two embraced at the net.

Chrysochos ends his season with a 44-4 record in singles, including a 33-1 record since the spring season began. He finished on a 30-match winning streak and now has 104 career singles victories, tied for seventh-most in program history.

NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Singles Championship

R64 - #4 [4] Petros Chrysochos (WF) def. #57 Michail Pervolarakis (PORT) 5-7, 6-2, 6-4

R64 - #7 [7] Borna Gojo (WF) def. #98 Guanarteme Nuez (UT ARLINGTON) 6-3, 6-4

R64 - #38 Skander Mansouri def. #63 Johannes Schretter (BAY) 7-5, ret. inj.

R32 - #4 [4] Petros Chrysochos def. #50 William Bushamuka (UK) 5-0, ret. inj.

R32 - #7 [7] Borna Gojo (WF) def. #40 Gabriel Friedrich (SC) 6-4, 6-1

R32 - #2 [3] Nuno Borges (MSST) def. #38 Skander Mansouri (WF) 6-2, 4-6, 6-4

R16 - #4 [4] Petros Chrysochos (WF) def. #36 Ryan Peniston (MEM) 6-2, 6-4

R16 - #7 [7] Borna Gojo (WF) def. #72 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-2

QF - #4 [4] Petros Chrysochos (WF) def. #6 [6] Mikael Torpegaard (OSU) 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(2)

QF - #7 [7] Borna Gojo (WF) def. #3 [2] William Blumberg (UNC), 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

SF - #4 [4] Petros Chrysochos (WF) def. #1 [1] Martin Redlicki (UCLA) 6-1, 4-6, 6-4

SF - #7 [7] Borna Gojo (WF) def. #2 [3] Nuno Borges (MSST) 2-6, 7-5, 6-2

F - #4 [4] Petros Chrysochos (WF) def. #7 [7] Borna Gojo (WF) 6-3, 6-3

NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Doubles Championship

R32 - #40 Peniston/Watson (MEM) def. #35 Botzer/Chrysochos (WF) 6-3, 5-7, 10-5



