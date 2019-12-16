Brown scored a career-high 26 points and added six rebounds to lead the Demon Deacons to an 80-78 victory over No. 23 Xavier in Saturday’s Skip Prosser Classic matchup at LJVM Coliseum. He was 11-of-16 from the floor against the Musketeers, setting a career-high for field goals made as he posted his third 20-point game of the season. Brown scored 18 of his 26 points in the first half as the Deacons built a nine-point halftime lead and never trailed the rest of the game.

“Chaundee made a big impact in Saturday’s game,” said head coach Danny Manning. “He not only had 26 points and six rebounds, but he guarded every position on the floor at some point during the game. He was a strong, physical presence who was outstanding against Xavier.”



The honor is the first of Brown’s career and is the second ACC Player of the Week honor for the Deacs this season. Olivier Sarr earned the accolade on Dec. 2 following his performance at the Wooden Legacy. This season marks the first time that Wake Forest has had two different players named ACC Player of the Week in the same season since 2009-10, when Al-Farouq Aminu and Ish Smith were both recognized.

The Demon Deacons (6-5) conclude the non-conference portion of their schedule on Saturday as they host North Carolina A&T. Game time at LJVM Coliseum is noon and the game will air on ACC Network.