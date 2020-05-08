News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-08 22:03:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Cartersville (Ga.) DB Evan Slocum explains Demon Deacon decision

Russell Johnson • DeaconsIllustrated
Recruiting Writer

Wake Forest has gained significant momentum in recent cycles in the state of Georgia, and on Friday afternoon that momentum continued as Cartersville (Ga.) defensive back Evan Slocum committed to t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}