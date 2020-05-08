Cartersville (Ga.) DB Evan Slocum explains Demon Deacon decision
Wake Forest has gained significant momentum in recent cycles in the state of Georgia, and on Friday afternoon that momentum continued as Cartersville (Ga.) defensive back Evan Slocum committed to t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news