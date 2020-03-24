Carter Whitt sat as one of the likelier juniors to reclassify into the 2020 class this offseason. After taking a handful of visits in the unofficial and official variety and thinking things through, Whitt has decided to remain in his original 2020 class, he told Rivals.com.

“I was close to doing it but I just didn’t have a close that I was set on doing it with,” he said. “I am really just open to whoever comes in the spring.”