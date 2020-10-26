By the Numbers: Wake upsets #19 VT
Wake Forest's defense stepped up in a big way as the Deacs upset #19 Virginia Tech and the offense made enough plays in the run game and behind quarterback Sam Hartman to win the game. Here is a lo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news