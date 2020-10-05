By the Numbers: Wake's blowout win over Campbell
Wake Forest cruised past an overmatched Campbell team on Friday night. We take a look at the numbers and snap counts via our friends at PFF College to see how impressive the win actually was for the Deacs.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news