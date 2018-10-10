Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-10 13:29:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Breaking down Hartman and the WF passing game at the midpoint

Bvmqpmungxbgdyeo9pgn
Hartman during the Clemson game
Jeremy Brevard/USAToday
Kelly Quinlan • DeaconsIllustrated.com
Managing Editor

True freshman quarterback Sam Hartman has been impressive this season leading Wake Forest to a 3-3 start despite a key offensive line injury and inconsistent performances from the receivers and tig...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}