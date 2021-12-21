Boston College-Wake Forest game called off

Wake Forest's game against Boston College has been canceled because of the Eagles entering COVID protocols, the ACC announced Tuesday morning.

Wake Forest, because of league rules put in place before the season, is awarded a win for ACC standings purposes. It makes the Deacons 2-0 in the league -- though there is discussion on whether the forfeiture rules will remain in place going forward.

"I appreciate Boston College AD Patrick Kraft calling me early this morning and keeping me apprised of their situation,” Wake Forest athletics director John Currie said through a news release. "We will continue to work collaboratively with our colleagues to make the best possible decisions for all concerned."

Wake Forest's next scheduled game is Dec. 29 at Louisville -- which just announced yesterday that it was going on COVID pause and is unable to play Kentucky this week. Along with Boston College and Louisville, Florida State and Syracuse are other ACC teams that are currently in COVID protocols.