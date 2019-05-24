Boston area lineman hopes to visit Wake soon
Boston offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo is a high-major target for several P5 programs including Wake Forest. Living in Boston, he has not taken as many unofficial visits as some of his counterparts i...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news