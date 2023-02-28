WINSTON-SALEM -- Time is running out on Wake Forest’s season.

That’s why it was so puzzling to coach Steve Forbes and the Deacons that Tuesday night’s shortcomings were defined by so many mistakes that shouldn’t be occurring on the last day of February.

“Really disappointed this late in the year for that kind of effort and that kind of performance in a game that’s important,” Forbes said.

Boston College beat Wake 71-69 in the home finale at Joel Coliseum, the winning points scored on Makai Ashton-Langford’s scoop shot with 2.2 seconds left.

Even coming back from a 58-43 hole in the last 9½ minutes didn’t soften the blow of a loss to a team that the Deacons (18-12, 10-9 ACC) beat on the road by 22 points in January.

“We didn’t play the right way,” Forbes said. “We had guys out there with blank stares on their face.”

The Deacons knew they would be without Damari Monsanto for the second game in a row as he’s out with a season-ending knee injury. Yet it felt to Forbes like they were down more than just one player.

“I thought we had only two guys really show up to play tonight – two seniors, Daivien (Williamson) and Ty (Appleby),” Forbes said. “We really just had nobody else show up.”

Appleby scored 23 points and Williamson had 20 points.

They were at the forefront of every rally the Deacons produced.

Down 15, Appleby scored the next eight points. His drive made it 62-58 with four minutes left. Bobi Klintman’s alley-oop dunk concluded a well-designed play to close within 65-63.

Williamson provided the dramatics by nearly falling out of bounds near the right corner while launching a 3 with 58 seconds left. It was 67-66.

Quinten Post scored for BC, but Appleby drove on Post for a three-point play at the 19-second mark.

For too many stretches, Cameron Hildreth, Andrew Carr and Klintman were out of sorts, shooting a combined 4-for-16.

“We need you to play well,” Forbes said of the trio. “We can’t win if those guys don’t play well.”

For instance, Hildreth went in for a dunk in each half and didn’t convert either of those ventures.

“Those things all come back to kill you,” Forbes said, listing other haunting moments as well.