Blunders blemish Deacons’ home finale
WINSTON-SALEM -- Time is running out on Wake Forest’s season.
That’s why it was so puzzling to coach Steve Forbes and the Deacons that Tuesday night’s shortcomings were defined by so many mistakes that shouldn’t be occurring on the last day of February.
“Really disappointed this late in the year for that kind of effort and that kind of performance in a game that’s important,” Forbes said.
Boston College beat Wake 71-69 in the home finale at Joel Coliseum, the winning points scored on Makai Ashton-Langford’s scoop shot with 2.2 seconds left.
Even coming back from a 58-43 hole in the last 9½ minutes didn’t soften the blow of a loss to a team that the Deacons (18-12, 10-9 ACC) beat on the road by 22 points in January.
“We didn’t play the right way,” Forbes said. “We had guys out there with blank stares on their face.”
The Deacons knew they would be without Damari Monsanto for the second game in a row as he’s out with a season-ending knee injury. Yet it felt to Forbes like they were down more than just one player.
“I thought we had only two guys really show up to play tonight – two seniors, Daivien (Williamson) and Ty (Appleby),” Forbes said. “We really just had nobody else show up.”
Appleby scored 23 points and Williamson had 20 points.
They were at the forefront of every rally the Deacons produced.
Down 15, Appleby scored the next eight points. His drive made it 62-58 with four minutes left. Bobi Klintman’s alley-oop dunk concluded a well-designed play to close within 65-63.
Williamson provided the dramatics by nearly falling out of bounds near the right corner while launching a 3 with 58 seconds left. It was 67-66.
Quinten Post scored for BC, but Appleby drove on Post for a three-point play at the 19-second mark.
For too many stretches, Cameron Hildreth, Andrew Carr and Klintman were out of sorts, shooting a combined 4-for-16.
“We need you to play well,” Forbes said of the trio. “We can’t win if those guys don’t play well.”
For instance, Hildreth went in for a dunk in each half and didn’t convert either of those ventures.
“Those things all come back to kill you,” Forbes said, listing other haunting moments as well.
Long forgotten was Wake’s 12-2 lead in the opening minutes. The Deacons had 15 points in the first seven minutes and only 10 points in the next 10-plus minutes, allowing BC to catch up.
Wake held a 32-26 lead at the break, with Williamson providing the last two buckets of the half.
In the second half, a 40-31 lead turned into a 58-43 deficit in less than 7½ frightful minutes.
“We had some lapses on defense that we usually don’t have,” Williamson said.
This latest Deacons’ misery was witnessed by Chris Paul, who was sitting courtside along the Wake bench. Paul’s Phoenix Suns play Wednesday night at Charlotte.
Now it’s still unclear whether next week the Deacons will play Tuesday or Wednesday when the ACC Tournament begins at the Greensboro Coliseum. Yet not all mysteries remain unsolved.
“We got to win the tournament now,” Williamson said of any chance to reach the NCAA Tournament.
But first, there’s Saturday’s matchup at floundering Syracuse, not that such an assignment seems like any consolation after the issues that surfaced in the BC game.
The Deacons weren’t alone in late-game blunders, though the Eagles (15-15, 9-10) survived one of theirs. Post, the BC big man, said not all the Eagles were running the right play on their final possession. Ashton-Langford’s nifty move concluded when the ball “hit the glass just right and dropped in,” the graduate senior guard said.
So BC’s snags didn’t seem quite so extreme.
“It still worked out,” coach Earl Grant said.
The Deacons didn’t have that luxury.