Being first helps keep Wake Forest a major player for Toomer
NASHVILLE— Three-star Sandy Creek HS (Ga.) athlete Nicolas Toomer drove straight to Nashville after his track state championships last weekend to compete in the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp event. Toomer t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news