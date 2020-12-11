Wake Forest travels to Louisville on Saturday for a schedule-adjusted game as the Deacs come off a long COVID-related layoff and the Cardinals come off a controversial week with second-year head coach Scott Satterfield. Satterfield interviewed for the South Carolina job that Shane Beamer now has and didn't handle things well with the media or his boss at Louisville. That makes for an interesting sub-plot to a game that has been interesting the last three times with two Deacs wins and a 62-59 loss last year in one of the highest-scoring games in ACC history.

We caught up with Cardinal Sports writer Ty Spalding to get his thoughts on the game and the non-football issues around the Cards program.