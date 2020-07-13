DeaconsIllustrated - Basham Earns Spot on Bednarik Award Watch List

The award is presented to the college defensive player of the year by the Maxwell Football Club. This is the second national defensive player of the year watch list Basham has been named to this offseason after being on the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List in June.

On top of being a part of these pair of watch lists, Basham has also been named a preseason All-American by Sporting News, the Walter Camp Foundation, Athlon Sports, Lindy's Sports and Street & Smith.

The Roanoke, Virginia native had an explosive 2019 campaign that saw him finish with a spot on the All-ACC first team. Basham posted 11.0 sacks, the second-most ever in program history. He also recorded 18.0 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles, both of which ranked second in the ACC.

Basham comes into the season with 18 consecutive games with a tackle for loss, the longest streak in the country. He is the only player in the country to have a streak longer than 12 games.

