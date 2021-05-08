{{ timeAgo('2021-05-08 22:14:19 -0500') }}
football
ATL OL Nahmias planning a summer visit to WF
Three-star offensive lineman
Steven Nahmias from the Marist School (Ga.) has been plotting out summer visits and one of the stops he wants to make is to Wake Forest. Deacs offensive line coach Nick Tabacca has been in consistent contact with Nahmias about that trip to Winston-Salem and the Wake Forest's staff desire to see him this summer in person for the first time.
