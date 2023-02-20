Wake Forest has hired Ari Confesor to replace Kevin Higgins, whose new role has more clarity, as its wide receivers coach, the program announced Monday morning.

Confesor comes to Wake Forest after spending the previous four seasons at Air Force.

"My family and I are thrilled to be headed to Winston-Salem and join Coach (Dave) Clawson, his staff, and the Wake Forest family,” Confesor said through a news release. “I know how talented and tough this league is to compete in and I am excited to get to know our players and get to work on the field and in recruiting."

Air Force was 34-11 in Confesor's four seasons with the program. He previously worked at Holy Cross (2018), Rhode Island (2009-17), and spent 2012 working with the Kansas City Chiefs in the scouting department.

"We are committed to putting our players in the best position to be successful and adding someone with Ari Confesor’s energy, experience and coaching ability is great for Wake Forest and our program,” Clawson said through a news release. “Ari has a great ability to connect with his players and I am excited to see him work with those young men and impact their lives on and off the field.”

Higgins, who spent the past nine seasons as Wake's associate head coach/wide receivers coach, will be the program's general manager. As announced a couple of weeks ago, it was clarified that Higgins will oversee recruiting and personnel decisions, and he'll assist Clawson.

Higgins will also be involved in Wake's name, image and likeness (NIL) efforts.