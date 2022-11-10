Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me thrice …? Wake Forest has lost similar games to North Carolina in each of the last two seasons, falling 59-53 in 2020 and 58-55 last season. They’ve been difficult for the Deacons to digest each time, and now they get to play host to the Tar Heels in what figures to be a charged-up atmosphere at Truist Field. The Tar Heels have won five straight games and are in the driver’s seat for a Coastal Division crown — an unexpected development that’s either coming a year late or a year early, depending on your perspective. To get to know more about UNC, we’ve enlisted the help of Andrew Jones, publisher of Tar Heel Illustrated on the Rivals network. Here is our five-part Q&A: 1. It’s time for a vibe check on … maybe the best team in the ACC? I’m not sure everything is on the table for this UNC team, but it suddenly appears like the Tar Heels are clicking on all cylinders. They have proven three important things: They have an outstanding offense, mainly because Drake Maye is the real deal, Josh Downs is sensational, and Antoine Green and the tight ends are sometimes sensational. Now, the defense has improved but in its stretch of getting better, it has allowed Tyler Van Dyke to throw for 496, Duke to amass 542 yards, and Virginia to set highs of points, yards, and first downs versus its FBS opponents. I still think Clemson is the best team in this league with Carolina in the conversation for second. UNC is trending that way for sure, but let’s see how the Tar Heels do this weekend and against State first.

2. Let’s get a second possible overreaction/hyperbole out of the way here: Maye is the best first-year starter as an ACC quarterback since … Jameis Winston in 2013? How surprising has his season been and what chance do you think there is that he has any kind of “bad” game? I would agree with that. I covered Philip Rivers at N.C. State, and Maye is comparable to him in terms of the competitive juice he brings to every snap, plus he’s highly productive. Surprising? Yes, that he has been this prolific and consistent, though when we saw him in spring and fall camp, he looked the part. Plus, I trust our football recruiting analyst implicitly, and Deana King said for a few years Maye had a different “IT factor” that would always elevate his game. The reality with Maye is that he literally checks every box. Now, will he have a bad game? I would think so. Law of averages for a 19-year-old quarterback suggests a subpar game is coming. Perhaps it’s this weekend.

3. UNC’s defense — dare I say — has taken a few steps forward? At least, that’s what the numbers indicate. Is growth on that side of the ball legitimate? As noted above, the defense has made progress, but in this period of getting better, it has coughed up some ugly stat lines. And on top of that, it has lost three starters up front for the year in recent weeks, a trio that has a combined 4,500 career snaps. Two of them, Noah Taylor and Des Evans, are among Carolina’s top three pass rushers. The growth on that side of the ball is legitimate in that the cornerbacks are getting better, the young defensive linemen are getting game reps, and the defense has a better understanding of what Gene Chizik wants, and they are increasingly confident. Mack Brown pointed out Monday this unit is allowing 8.4 points per game in the second half of ACC games, and it’s true, but what does that really mean? Three of the opponents have been highly offensively challenged VT, Miami, and UVA. The D still has a very long way to go.

4. Wake’s offense has been throw out of rhythm in the last two weeks by heavy pressure. If UNC dials up blitzes to try to replicate that, who are the linebackers and/or safeties to watch for? Cedric Gray is a really good player at linebacker. He was a recruited wide receiver in high school, so he has sideline-to-sideline speed, can hit, wraps guys up, and has developed into an excellent leader. Linebacker Power Echols is quite talented, and when it shows, he’s awfully good. But consistency is an issue there. UNC doesn’t blitz much, but if it does, Kaimon Rucker from the jack position is one to watch. Taylor was their jack but is done for the season. Rucker, a power end, has moved there to get some snaps, and is the best pass rusher that will dress Saturday. The thing is, Carolina doesn’t blitz much. According to PFF, UNC has blitzed just 50 times this season, though 22 have come in the last three games. The plan for some might be to blitz Hartman, but that’s a tough call when your corners don’t consistently cover, and that has and likely will still hold back UNC.

Josh Downs had a career-best 15 catches for UNC last weekend. (Scott Taetsch/USA Today Sports Images)