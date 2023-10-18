Saturday’s game between Pittsburgh and Wake Forest will mark 686 days since the two programs played for an ACC championship. The former is coming off a win against a previously unbeaten team that *improved* its record to two games under .500; the latter is .500 and trending in the wrong direction with a three-game losing streak. Things have been better, and not too long ago. To get some insight into the Panthers, we’ve enlisted the help of Jim Hammett from Panther Lair, which is part of the Rivals network. Here is our five-part Q&A:

1. These always start with a vibe check and I’m curious about this one, since Pitt snapped a four-game losing streak by ending Louisville’s unbeaten start. So … how are things with this program? Answer: I think the win over Louisville definitely eased some tensions around the program on a lot of levels. Pitt simply needed to get back on track after four straight losses and I think it was important to get the bad energy out from around the program for a little while. The external expectations around Pitt weren’t overly high heading into the season. The team was picked in the middle of the pack of the ACC, the Vegas over/under total was around 6.5 wins, and they weren’t in the preseason rankings. Despite those feelings, the internal expectations around the program were pretty high. Pitt posted back-to-back top 25 finishes and had the 2021 ACC title fresh on their minds and many believed that they had enough experience to overcome some important losses and continue to be an ACC contender. So, when they started 1-4, it had to be a punch to the gut. I think that Louisville win represented what this team thought it was going to be all season long as they let out some frustration. I think the Louisville game also showed Pitt has something to look forward to in quarterback Christian Veilleux. The defense made some huge plays and more young guys are starting to show up in key roles all over the field. Pitt’s season has been kind of been a disaster to this point, but I think some good play down the stretch and the development of some young players would pick up some goodwill among the fanbase and that game at least gave some hope.

Christian Veilleux winds up to throw against Louisville. (Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports Images)

2. Maybe it’s a little too small of a sample size, but what does Veilleux bring to the QB position that Pitt wasn’t getting with Phil Jurkovec? Answer: Veilleux did not wow anyone with his 12-for-26 stat line for 200 yards and two touchdowns. Pitt only generated 288 yards of offense and 12 first downs, but despite those lackluster numbers, there did feel like there was a difference with Veilleux playing quarterback. In Pitt’s three losses to West Virginia, North Carolina, and Virginia Tech, the team only had four offensive touchdowns. In Veilleux’s debut against Louisville, Pitt had four offensive touchdowns alone. I know we are not setting the bar high here, but Veilleux provided competent quarterback play. He made some important throws and did not turn the football over once and just brought new energy to the situation. The most notable on-field element was his arm strength. Veileux can really riffle some passes, which should open up some more play calls for the future.

3. When Pitt had an NFL QB two years ago, I thought it was an easy sell to have a pass-heavy offense. But given last season and personnel, I figured this team would be among the best rushing teams in the ACC. How surprising should it be Pitt is the second-worst rushing offense (111 yards per game) in the ACC? Answer: I am pretty surprised the running game has not been able to produce more than it has. Heading into this year I felt Rodney Hammond would be capable to step into Israel Abanikanda’s role and be the team’s lead back. It would be hard to replicate the exact production Abanikanda had, but Hammond posted good numbers as the No. 2 back for two years and looked poised to be the every-down back this year. Through six games, Hammond has just 246 yards and three touchdowns. His backfield mate, C’Bo Flemister, has 177 yards and two scores. There is good reason for the lack of production. Pitt’s offensive line has been a revolving door this year with injuries. The Panthers were down four starters in last week’s game against Louisville and were forced to start two freshmen. Matt Goncalves, the team’s best lineman, is out for the year. I think that is catching up with them and I think another factor is Pitt’s quarterback play. Teams have not had to respect the passing game as much this season and they are loading the box against this offense, which has clogged running lanes.

Pitt defensive lineman Samuel Okunlola, left, launches himself at Louisville quarterback Jack Plummer last weekend. (Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports Images)

4. What did Pitt do so well against Louisville, especially in a second-half shutout — and how repeatable is it? Answer: I think Pitt’s defense should get a lot of credit for how it played in the second half last week, but overall they still allowed 430 yards of total offense for the game. They did a lot of positive things, but there is still room for improvement on this side of the ball. Pitt did three things really well. It got after the quarterback, forced turnovers, and stood up on fourth downs. Pitt had four sacks, including a strip sack by Samuel Okunlola and fumble recovery. The pick-six by MJ Devonshire made it a two-score game late in the third quarter, and Louisville was 0-for-4 on fourth down attempts, all of those coming in the second half. Pitt has a little ‘bend don’t break’ to its defense, but that is nothing unusual for a Pat Narduzzi-coached team. There are opportunities to get Pitt on deep passing plays and they aren’t as strong against the run as they normally are, but this is still a typical Pitt team that will get after the quarterback relentlessly and look to come up with opportunistic turnovers. Pitt doesn’t have the same star power as it normally does on defense, but the group is still competitive.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi, right, jokes with a staff member before a game this season. (Peter Casey/USA Today Sports Images)