We’ll always have the 16ish months of anger that Wake Forest and N.C. State’s continuous streak of playing each other would end. Last summer’s announcement that the Deacons and Wolfpack would stop playing each other on an annual basis in a new schedule model has been undone with the ACC’s westward expansion. So, when the new schedule model was announced last week and this rivalry — having been played every year since 1910 — had its expiration date pushed back indefinitely, it was cause for relief. For now. It is an age of conference consolidation, after all. To get to know more about the Wolfpack, we’ve dialed up Jacey Zemball, publisher of Wolfpack Central on the Rivals network. Here is our five-part Q&A on the Wolfpack: 1. Time for a vibe check — and it seems like things are trending in a good direction for a team that seemed stuck a month ago. How has that happened? Answer: N.C. State has learned the formula of playing great defense, win the turnover battle, cut down on the penalties and hope an offensive play or two goes off for a big gain. N.C. State’s offense has been a season-long struggle regardless of who the quarterback has been. The defense has given up some big plays this season, for instance Duke had two of them for touchdowns, but neither Clemson nor Miami (Fla.) could get untracked offensively.

MJ Morris celebrates after N.C. State's win over Clemson last month. (Ken Ruinard/USA Today Sports Images)

2. Let’s get to the drama. What has gone on with the QB situation? Answer: Kind of crazy isn’t it. This is new territory. The quarterback position is the face of the program and the ultimate leader on a team and especially the offense. I can’t recall a quarterback essentially quitting from a 6-3 squad that has a chance to play in a bowl game. Add in that rivalry games like Wake Forest and North Carolina are coming up, and it really makes little sense unless MJ Morris just wants a fresh start somewhere else and potentially be a three-year starter. Will Morris play if Brennan Armstrong gets hurt? At this point, no idea because N.C. State hasn’t addressed anything. Coach Dave Doeren had his radio show Wednesday night, but that is a Wolfpack-controlled setting (no Tyler’s from Spartanburg opportunities). So, the first time it could get asked to Doeren is 12 p.m. Thursday. In the short term, Armstrong should be able to keep that simple but hard to duplicate formula working. Don’t turn the ball over and give the defense a chance to do what they do best. The one glaring difference between Armstrong and Morris, the former is wired to run more and is a physical runner. He was playing Wildcat quarterback and even some sort of H-back/fullback hybrid role.

3. QB is always a fun topic but it seems like N.C. State’s defense has been the driving force behind the turnaround. How has the Wolfpack’s defense maintained a high level of play throughout the season? Answer: N.C. State has a terrific defensive coordinator in Tony Gibson, and his 3-3-5 scheme will blitz, blitz and blitz some more. N.C. State tackles pretty well, with the handful of big plays against them, big holes and running backs just taking off with enough speed. If NC State can get some turnovers, that is the icing on the cake. Also, not to be overlooked, but former walk-on punter Caden Noonkester is adept at pinning opponents inside the 20-yard line.

4. Is voting for Payton Wilson as ACC defensive player of the year going to be the easiest pick on the awards ballot? Answer: I obviously have watched Wilson’s every game, and maybe a few plays early in the season he has taken an over-aggressive angle. That’s it. He has been playing fast, aggressive, physical and smart. He’s every bit of 6-4 and 238 pounds, and has held up well physically, which has always been the concern as he’s missed time in the past due to injuries. It’s easy to see his number honored one day at Carter-Finley Stadium. I won’t pretend to say I’m an expert on every defensive player in the ACC, but the two that have stood out that I’ve seen would be Wilson and Louisville defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte, who has an impressive 8½ sacks.