Liberty, like Wake Forest, is 2-0 to start the football season. Unlike the Deacons, the Flames have played two tight games. Liberty beat Southern Miss 29-27 in four overtimes in the opener, and held on for a 21-14 win against UAB last week. Deacons Illustrated caught up with Brennan Morse, a contributor to A Sea of Red, to learn about Liberty ahead of Saturday’s matchup. Here’s our five-question Q&A about the Flames:

1. Liberty is 2-0 with two wins on the close side – how did those games go in light of expectations going into the season?

Brennan Morse: Personally my expectation was that the Flames may struggle to find an offensive groove/identity after the departure of Malik Willis and I think we have seen that to be true thus far to a certain degree. The loss of Charlie Brewer before he even really had a chance to show what he could do this season was unfortunate and left the offense scrambling for a bit in that first game. On the bright side, Kaidon Salter had the chance to put his talent on display and get some live game reps into his repertoire as he continues to grow as a promising quarterback. The run defense has underwhelmed in these first two matchups, allowing 5.6 yards per attempt to Frank Gore Jr. on 32 attempts against Southern Miss and 7.2 yards per carry against UAB’s DeWayne McBride and Jermaine Brown Jr. on 37 combined attempts. Defensive line was seen as a strength coming into this season but so far they have underwhelmed.

2. Losing Charlie Brewer in the opener is a tough blow and Kaidon Salter has stepped in. Hugh Freeze had some fairly blunt and direct comments about his play in Monday’s presser – does he have that much improvement to make, or was that a coach demanding his QB elevate his play?

BM: It may be a cop-out answer, but I would say a bit of both. Salter is young in terms of his college football game experience and is clearly adjusting to playing real game snaps. The mental side of playing quarterback at a high level is still developing and Hugh Freeze is likely frustrated by areas that have clear room to grow. That being said, he had time to throw but a lot of the time guys were just not getting open and were jogging it out after the completion of a route even though the play was still going. The gears of this offense just haven’t been working together as well as they could be just yet. Salter is talented, but he definitely has much to improve if he wants to truly take command of this offense. Making correct and timely progressions along with being patient in the pocket are things that come with time and experience. The question is whether or not Freeze wants to wait for those traits to blossom before resorting to giving more snaps to his other QB's in the room.

3. The “cute and all” comment from defensive lineman Dennis Osagiede rubbed quite a bit of the Wake Forest fan base the wrong way. I’m curious if that was out of character for him?

BM: In terms of his character, I'm not too familiar with him as a person as he is a first year transfer here at Liberty. Admittedly, he probably could have worded his point better but I think showing confidence in the ability of the defense and simplifying a goal of getting pressure in the backfield was a valid thing to say. It definitely oversimplifies a defensive solution to what has shown to be a very productive offense in Wake Forest but I’m not sure how much of the quote was motivated by disrespect to Wake Forest vs. pushing teammates and himself in preparation for Saturday.

4. Holding a team to 14 points like last week’s 21-14 win over UAB is impressive and it’s not like Southern Miss lit up Liberty’s defense in the opener. What are the strengths of Liberty’s defense?

BM: Liberty has depth on the line and has shown that they can put pressure on the quarterback consistently. It is hard to tell how well the secondary can be this year as they have not been given a chance to really lock in on passing plays. The Southern Miss game showed promise with its three interceptions before Southern Miss decided to lean so heavily on the run game. That is where my biggest concern lies. Both opponents resorted to run-dependent playcalls and still the Liberty defense had trouble getting stops. Overall it seems like this Liberty team has the ability to make plays in the secondary and put pressure on the quarterback on drop backs, but when teams sense this the Flames have struggled taking advantage of running offenses that become one-dimensional.

5. Prediction on how this one plays out?