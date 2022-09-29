This week’s Wake Forest-Florida State matchup might not be the ACC’s marquee game of the week, but it’s a heck of an undercard. The Deacons coming off of a heartbreaking double OT loss to Clemson, the Seminoles hot off of a 44-14 thrashing of Boston College to reach 4-0 – meeting up for the first time in Tallahassee since 2018. Wake Forest hasn’t won at Doak Campbell Stadium since 2008. To get insight on the Seminoles, we’ve enlisted the help of Patrick Burnham, Football/Recruiting Analyst with The Osceola on the Rivals network. Here is our five-part Q&A:

1. I like to start these with a simple vibe check and all “FSU back?” jokes aside, has this program finally gained some solid footing and traction under Mike Norvell? Answer: Norvell certainly has the program headed in the right direction. He has essentially flipped the roster from what he inherited and has been very successful in bringing experienced and talented players through the transfer portal. This team certainly is the best team FSU has had since at least 2015 or 2016. Being back is relative and the next three weeks with games against Wake, NC State and Clemson will give everyone an idea of just how far back FSU is. But yes, the energy and resolve this team has is very different from the three previous Seminole teams we have covered since I have been with Osceola.

FSU quarterback Jordan Travis has become a star this season. (Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat/USA Today Sports Images)

2. It felt like Wake Forest caught Florida State at the right time last season, especially with FSU juggling Jordan Travis and McKenzie Milton. How different of a QB is Travis from when WF saw him in Week 3 last season? Answer: Travis has always been a guy with a tremendous amount of talent and a guy who plays football with tremendous effort and enthusiasm. He is a dynamic playmaker who is now getting a chance to show more of what he can do as a passer because of the improvements they have made on the offensive line. He is getting better protection than he ever has. He is also now the unquestioned leader of this team and this is first season he hasn't had to look over his shoulder to see if he would be replaced by Milton or Alex Hornibrook. Norvell believes in Travis 100% and the fact that he didn't break in a veteran QB through portal this past offseason speaks to that and certainly helped Jordan be a more confident player. If he stays healthy, he will have the best season of his career.

3. Looking at some of the key components of this FSU team like Johnny Wilson, Jared Verse, even Travis, and where they’ve come from – what’s been the Seminoles’ key to transfer success? Answer: I think the staff has done a great job of identifying talented kids in the portal who fill areas of need and who have for the most part have been good fits for the program off the field. They have hit a lot more than they have missed on transfer portal players. Wilson and Mycah Pittman have made FSU much better at wide receiver. Verse was a unique find and who has exceeded what anyone expected of him on the field in his first year in Tallahassee. They needed depth at running back and brought in Trey Benson. They have some young and talented kids on the offensive line but needed to address some immediate concerns up front and brought in three transfer offensive linemen. They needed a top-end linebacker and landed Tatum Bethune. They aren't just stockpiling kids through the portal. They are very deliberate.

FSU's Omarion Cooper, bottom, makes a tackle against LSU's Malik Nabers during a game earlier this season. (Melina Myers/USA Today Sports Images)

4. Wake Forest’s receiving corps has looked the part of the best unit in the ACC – how well to FSU’s cornerbacks match up? Answer: This will be a huge test for the FSU defense. I believe that corners Omarion Cooper and Kevin Knowles have a chance to be as good as anyone at their positions in the ACC but they are still very young. Jammie Robinson is a good a safety as there is in the ACC. Wake Forest is loaded at WR and there could be some matchup issues because of the size of Wake's wide receivers. FSU will need some complimentary football from its front four in terms of pressuring Hartman to help the secondary out. There is a lot of talent and potential in the FSU secondary though.