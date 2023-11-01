We’re going to have a little fun with this one. To learn about Duke ahead of Thursday night’s game, we’re going to turn to the publisher of Devils Illustrated on the Rivals network. As you probably know, the publisher of that site is a hack; just a shill in every sense of the word. He doesn’t do any research, doesn’t put in any time to hone his craft. Just wants to collect his paycheck every month and live the lavish life of a sports reporter. So, let’s have some fun with a me-myself-and-I Q&A and get you caught up on Duke ahead of Thursday night’s game: 1. How are the vibes with Duke’s program after the Blue Devils’ 5-1 start has become a 5-3 mark after losses at Florida State and Louisville? Answer: Well, they’re reeling a bit, if that’s not obvious. Duke’s first five losses — four last year, one to Notre Dame this year — under Mike Elko came by a combined 23 points. The Blue Devils lost at Florida State 38-20 and at Louisville 23-0. You can do the math there. Duke had a three-point lead against the Seminoles in Tallahassee before giving up the last 21 points of that game, and last weekend’s loss at Louisville was a flat, uninspired performance. Nobody is circling the wagons, nobody (sane) is calling for Elko’s job. There aren’t likely to be major overhauls in Duke’s approach. It’s just a bit of a reset of the ceiling for this team.

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard scrambles against Louisville last weekend. (Jamie Rhodes/USA Today Sports Images)

2. What’s going on at QB? Answer: Did anybody else play neighborhood football games with an all-time QB? Maybe if one kid had a stronger arm than everybody else, or simply if there was an odd number of players? There’s part of me that thinks it’d be fun for the ACC to implement something like that for this game. Riley Leonard has been hobbled since suffering an ankle injury on Duke’s final offensive play against Notre Dame on Sept. 30. He missed a 24-3 win over N.C. State and has completed 16 of 39 passes for 190 yards in the last two weeks. It’s his rushing ability that appears to have suffered the biggest hit. In Duke’s first five games, Leonard ran for more than 85 yards against Clemson, Northwestern and Notre Dame. He’s had 13 rushing yards in each of the last two games. Henry Belin IV completed four passes in helping Duke to a three-touchdown win over the Wolfpack. But last weekend at Louisville, Duke went to freshman Grayson Loftis for a late-game possession. “Henry’s been dealing with an upper body injury since the UConn game,” Elko said, noting Duke’s Sept. 23 game. “He was a warrior for us and really gritted his teeth and played against State and played against Florida State. But if you look at where he was at health wise in those two games, he was probably more injured than Riley was.”

3. What about the rest of Duke’s offense — how do the Blue Devils move the ball and score points without QB production? Answer: Obviously you want balance. In the absence of balance, Duke’s rushing game has had a heavy burden. It almost paid off against FSU; it didn’t work well at Louisville. The Blue Devils rushed for over 180 yards in six of their first seven games; the outlier was an 80-yard game against UConn, a team that overloads the box. They had 51 yards against Louisville last weekend, with Elko calling Duke’s offense “completely dysfunctional.” Part of that had to do with personnel. Duke went into the game without left tackle Graham Barton, and lost interior starter Jacob Monk (has played guard and center). To answer the original question … that’s kind of up in the air. Since putting up 515 yards against FCS-level Lafayette in Week 2, Duke has had fewer yards than its previous game in every game since. It’s an offense searching for answers.

Duke linebacker Dorian Mausi, left, tries to tackle Louisville's Jawhar Jordan last weekend. (Jamie Rhodes/USA Today Sports Images)

4. What does Duke’s defense do well and what’s gone wrong in the last two games? Answer: Hmm. Another subject that, given the last two games, has a different ring to it. Duke was really good in defending the pass through the first six games. Notre Dame’s 222 yards were the season high, and the majority of that came on passes over the middle to the tight end (not exactly a feature of Wake’s offense). But Jordan Travis threw for 268 against the Blue Devils two weeks ago. And then Louisville pushed around the Blue Devils like no team had for the first year and a half of Elko’s tenure (234 rushing yards). Last week was a startlingly flat performance; don’t think that can be overstated.