There’s a degree of Paul Rudd “Hey, look at us, who would’ve thought?” GIF to this edition of Across the Beat.

Just a couple of former newspaper guys forging their ways in the recruiting website world.

Matt Connolly has covered Clemson for several years, but like yours truly is in his second season of doing so while running a website attached to a recruiting-focused company. Connolly is the Clemson beat writer for ClemsonSports, a branch of On3 Sports.

He’s been generous with his time to help us to get some insight into Clemson ahead of the Tigers’ trip to Winston-Salem this weekend.

Here’s our five part Q&A about the Tigers:

1. All right let’s start off with a simple vibe check: How different does this season feel than last year’s “down” season for Clemson?

Connolly: It's a little too early to tell, to be honest with you. There is definitely some optimism and a sense that things are vastly improved.

With that said, Clemson has played arguably the worst P5 team in the country in Georgia Tech, an FCS opponent in Furman and a Louisiana Tech team that was blown out by Missouri. Further complicating matters is the fact that all three of those games were relatively close at halftime.

Again, there's some optimism, but we'll know much more about this team after the next two weeks.