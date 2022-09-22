Across the Beat: Getting to know Clemson
There’s a degree of Paul Rudd “Hey, look at us, who would’ve thought?” GIF to this edition of Across the Beat.
Just a couple of former newspaper guys forging their ways in the recruiting website world.
Matt Connolly has covered Clemson for several years, but like yours truly is in his second season of doing so while running a website attached to a recruiting-focused company. Connolly is the Clemson beat writer for ClemsonSports, a branch of On3 Sports.
He’s been generous with his time to help us to get some insight into Clemson ahead of the Tigers’ trip to Winston-Salem this weekend.
Here’s our five part Q&A about the Tigers:
1. All right let’s start off with a simple vibe check: How different does this season feel than last year’s “down” season for Clemson?
Connolly: It's a little too early to tell, to be honest with you. There is definitely some optimism and a sense that things are vastly improved.
With that said, Clemson has played arguably the worst P5 team in the country in Georgia Tech, an FCS opponent in Furman and a Louisiana Tech team that was blown out by Missouri. Further complicating matters is the fact that all three of those games were relatively close at halftime.
Again, there's some optimism, but we'll know much more about this team after the next two weeks.
2. The numbers so far – 57 of 88, 662 yards, 5 touchdown, 1 INT; 117 rushing yards, 1 touchdown – paint a picture of improvement for DJ Uiagalelei. How much do you think is genuine improvement and how much is the nature of who Clemson has played so far?
Connolly: I think it's definitely a little bit of both. Uiagalelei struggled against even UConn last year. There were times when he couldn't hit anything, no matter the opponent.
Dabo Swinney has said a few times this season that last year they could hardly complete a pass. With that said, the caliber of defense is definitely a factor, and Uiagalelei is still missing some throws. He's lucky defenders have dropped at least a couple of interceptions this year as well.
3. So the Clemson defense without Brent Venables … is still the Clemson defense? At least, that’s what looking at the early numbers seem to indicate – has there been much of a drop-off under Wes Goodwin?
Connolly: That hasn't exactly been the case so far. Clemson ranks No. 87 nationally in pass defense, allowing 244 yards per game. It also ranks No. 100 in pass plays of 20-plus yards allowed, as the Tigers have already allowed 12.
Clemson had a way of punishing opponents who were overmatched under Venables and never letting them even get a little hope. That hasn't been the case so far this year.
The group being banged up hasn't helped things and Clemson was down 5 starters last weekend against Louisiana Tech. Still, there are question marks on the defensive side of the ball.
4. Without being entirely sure of Dabo Swinney’s injury reporting policy, what’s the health of Clemson? In particular, how many of the defensive linemen who missed last week’s game will be back?
Connolly: Swinney is usually pretty open about injuries, but he's been very quiet this week. I think it's partly because he has a lot of respect for Wake Forest and doesn't want to give them even the slightest edge.
I think it also could be partly because back when pregame injury reports were a thing for the ACC, Wake Forest's starting QB missed a game against Clemson and there was nothing out about him even being questionable prior to the game.
Swinney mentioned at the time that he didn't understand the point of injury reports if you don't have to fill them out truthfully, and I believe that was the last year the ACC had those.
Now to actually answer your question, Bryan Bresee will be back. I believe Tyler Davis will be back. My best guess is that Xavier Thomas will miss the game, despite Swinney hinting earlier in the week that he could play.
5. I hate asking for straight-up score predictions, so in lieu of that: Do you think this is the year Wake Forest actually figures out how to hang with Clemson?
Connolly: I do think they hang with them. I like a high-scoring back and forth game.