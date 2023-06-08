The top team in college baseball squares off against the program that made the biggest headlines of the season. That’s what happens in Winston-Salem this weekend. Wake Forest is the top overall seed in the NCAA baseball championship and played like it this past weekend, winning three games by a combined score of 48-7. Alabama also swept a regional it was hosting; the Crimson Tide could’ve outscored its opponents by a wider margin and it still would’ve played second fiddle to the news it made a month ago. Coach Brad Bohannon was fired in early May amid a widespread probe into suspicious gambling activity on Alabama’s series-opening game against LSU in late April. Bohannon, who had been at Alabama since 2017, was found to have been communicating with an individual at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. That day against LSU, Alabama’s starting pitcher was scratched and instead, the Crimson Tide started a sophomore who hadn’t pitched in a month and a half. That was then; the now is that Alabama is 13-4 under interim head coach Jason Jackson. Of those 13 wins, 10 of them came against teams that reached the NCAA tournament. Here is more information about Alabama via five-part Q&A with Tony Tsoukalas of Tide Illustrated:

1. We’ve got to start with the obvious: How has the program dealt with and responded after being the biggest story of the college baseball season (so far), with Brad Bohannon being fired amid a gambling probe?

Answer: Like most, I expected this program to crumble due to the firing of Brad Bohannon and the distraction the gambling probe brought. Instead, it was the opposite. At the risk of sounding cliché, the players seem to play like they truly care about one another. I think there was a nothing-to-lose mentality at first, but now that has developed into genuine confidence throughout the program. Obviously, you can’t say enough about the job Jason Jackson has done as an interim manager. He’s 13-4 since taking over for Bohannon and is starting to make a case to take on the permanent role.

Alabama's Jacob McNairy pitches last weekend against Boston College. (Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News/USA Today Sports Images)

2. Initial research makes it look like Alabama has their Game 1 and 2 starters lined up in Luke Holman and Jacob McNairy — is that accurate, and then what would Game 3 look like if we get to that point?

Answer: I’d actually give the No. 2 pitcher slot to Garrett McMillan. He was Alabama’s Friday starter last year but didn’t make his season debut until April due to a muscle strain. McMillan gave up six runs over four innings against Troy last week, but he allowed just five runs over 17⅔ innings in his three previous starts against Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Auburn. Jackson hasn’t announced how he’ll set up his rotation, but I’d guess that he will go with Holman, McMillan and McNairy in that order. That’s how Alabama handled the three games in its regional.

3. Unless I’m missing something, outfielder Drew Pinckney is the only Alabama player on the first- or second-team All-SEC. The Tide never had a conference player or pitcher of the week. I know it’s a league loaded with talent, but does that mean this is a team that doesn’t have as much star power as others in the league?

Answer: Pinckney definitely has the biggest pro potential outside of starting pitcher Grayson Hitt, who underwent season-ending surgery in April. That being said, Alabama has plenty of other solid players. Left fielder Tommy Seidl leads the team with a .358 batting average and is joined by Pinckney (.347), second baseman Ed Johnson (.325) and first baseman Drew Williamson (.310) as the Tide’s four .300 hitters. Williamson is also joined by shortstop Jim Jarvis on the SEC All-Defensive Team. There are also a couple of rising stars to watch. Third baseman Colby Shelton and closer Alton Davis II both earned Freshman All-SEC honors. Shelton is batting .291 and leads the team with 22 home runs. Davis has eight saves to go with a 3.86 earned run average and has struck out 32 batters over 32⅔ innings.

4. What would you say Alabama’s offensive strength is — and how will that play in a ballpark that has favorable dimensions for home runs?

Answer: Alabama’s strength is its depth from top to bottom. Shelton leads the team in home runs and bats sixth. He has a .325 hitter in Johnson batting behind him in the seven-hole. All but two members of Alabama’s lineup are hitting over .275, and each one of them has an on-base percentage of .350 or higher. Alabama also has plenty of pop throughout the lineup and should be able to capitalize on the favorable dimensions of David F. Couch Ballpark. The Tide’s main mashers are Shelton (22 home runs) Pinckney (17) and Williamson (15). However, Seidl, catcher Mac Guscette and center fielder Caden Rose are also capable of leaving the yard.

5. This is always my first question in football season but it’ll go last here: What’s the vibe check with this team? Maybe you’ve answered part of this with the first question, but is there an us-against-world feeling with Bohannon’s firing? A renewal of sorts under interim coach Jason Jackson? An intrigue with where the program goes in the future?