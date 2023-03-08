Deacons cherish first win while moving forward quickly to matchup against top-seeded Hurricanes

Miami's Isaiah Wong, left, drives against Wake Forest's Cameron Hildreth during this season's earlier matchup. (Sam Navarro/USA Today Sports Images)

GREENSBORO – Things don’t get easier for any team that advances in tournament basketball and Wake Forest is going to face the latest example of that in its next game in the ACC tournament. The Deacons are going from retiring Jim Boeheim with Wednesday’s win over Syracuse to facing the ACC’s regular-season champion Miami. They knew following the 77-74 win over the Orange that it’d be a quick celebration. “We won. On to the next,” Tyree Appleby said. “We're probably just going to go back to the hotel, eat. We enjoyed the win after the game, but we've got to get on to the next one. We can't just keep celebrating on the win today.” Wake Forest heads into a matchup it had about 2½ weeks ago, a nine-point loss at Miami in which the Hurricanes outpaced the Deacons in the second half with a high-scoring offense. **********

Here’s what to know ahead of Thursday’s quarterfinal game in the ACC tournament: Time: Noon. Location: Greensboro Coliseum. TV: ESPN2. Series; last meeting: Miami leads 15-13; Miami won 96-87 on Feb. 18 in the teams’ only meeting. Records: Wake Forest 19-13; Miami 24-6. Stat to watch: 37-for-63. That was Miami’s field goal clip in the regular-season matchup of these teams, with the Hurricanes making 8 of 16 3-pointers and shooting 61.7% from inside the arc. If Wake Forest is going to pull off the upset Thursday, it feels like those percentages have to plummet. Syracuse made 10 of 17 3-pointers against the Deacons on Wednesday, but was 15-for-47 from inside the arc. That helped Wake Forest keep the score within reach and eventually pull into a last-second win. Hurricane to watch: Wing Isaiah Wong (No. 2). The ACC’s player of the year scored more points against Wake Forest than any other team in the league. Wong scored 27 against the Deacons, making 9 of 16 shots and, at one point, going on a personal 13-0 in one stretch of the first half. The fourth-year player from Piscataway, N.J., has averaged 12 points in the three games since his tour de force against the Deacons. Wong has been a streaky player throughout his Miami career and it’ll be interesting to see how the Deacons defend him — whether Cameron Hildreth or Daivien Williamson gets the first crack at him.

Deacon to watch: Guard Tyree Appleby (No. 1). There’s a case to be made for Appleby, Daivien Williamson, freshman forward Bobi Klintman or guard Cameron Hildreth as being the Deacons’ best player against Syracuse, at least until Williamson’s game-winning shot. The player to watch, though, reverts to Wake’s best player. Appleby had 15 points and 12 assists against Syracuse. He’s the one who delivered the bounce pass to Williamson before the game-winning shot. He’s the one it feels like Wake Forest needs to be in control for the Deacons to have a chance this time around against the Hurricanes. The loss at Miami is the one in which he had 12 turnovers. Maybe that’ll provide some motivation for Appleby to pay the Hurricanes back.