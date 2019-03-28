Defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie is getting plenty of attention and rightfully so. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound sophomore out of Kernersville (N.C.) Glenn has the skillset college coaches are looking for and it just so happens that ten of them have extended offers to Ritzie. He explains where his recruitment currently stands below.

IN HIS OWN WORDS…

“I would say all of the schools are doing a good job recruiting me because we are in touch a lot," Ritzie said. "I liked my visit to Clemson the most but N.C. State was good and North Carolina was also really good the last time I went. I also liked my visits to Wake Forest and Virginia Tech.

“The atmosphere during my Clemson visit made it the best one," he said. "It was a big rivalry game when they played South Carolina.

“We got to see a lot of different things at N.C. State and I felt pretty comfortable there," said Ritzie. "I know some of the players like

Khalid Martin,Drake Thomas, andSavion Jackson. Coach Henry, coach Patrick, and coach Doeren are the guys I talk to over there.

“The new coaching staff is awesome at North Carolina," he said. "They talk to you a lot at the games and bring you around. There’s a lot of individual conversations. The coaches are pretty cool and we talked about a lot of different things.

“Wake Forest impressed me and it was nice to get around and look at a lot of different things there," Ritzie said. "I don’t know what kind of campus I’m looking for. I talk to the Virginia Tech coaches a little bit. We go back-and-forth.

“I’m going to South Carolina soon and Duke soon," he said. "I know Duke will be April 16th but I’m not sure on South Carolina.”

RIVALS’ REACTION…

It's hard to say where Ritzie's recruitment is headed because it feels like there are many more schools that will jump into Ritzie's recruitment down the road. So far N.C. State and North Carolina have to like where they are sitting but we'll find out how their standing in Ritzie's recruitment is effected by more schools entering the race. Keep an eye out for Ritzie planning more visits.