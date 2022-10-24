Aaron Clark announced Monday night that he has committed to the Deacons. He can sign in the early signing period for Division I basketball, which begins Nov. 9.

Wake Forest has its first commit of the Class of 2023 for men’s basketball.

Clark visited Wake Forest on the weekend of Oct. 15, a week after taking an official visit to Miami — his other finalist.

The 6-6, 182-pound Clark fits the mold of what coach Steve Forbes hunts in recruiting oversized guards/wings (“recruit offense, coach defense”). Clark, a lefty, is a talented scorer and shooter who will probably slot in playing the 2- or 3-position at Wake Forest.

He transferred to national powerhouse Brewster Academy for this season; Clark spent last season playing for another national power, St. Benedict’s Prep, in New Jersey.

Clark had offers from Iowa, LSU, Rutgers, TCU and Seton Hall, among others. An injury kept him out of playing in the grassroots circuit this past summer.

Clark might not be alone for long as the Deacons’ lone commit, with another top-100 recruit scheduled to visit this weekend.

Wake Forest isn’t expected to bring in a large signing class because at this point, Wake Forest only has three open scholarships for next season. The Deacons have one unspent one this season and the only two scholarship players on their final seasons of eligibility are Daivien Williamson and Tyree Appleby.

How the season plays out will determine how much, if any, attrition there is throughout the rest of Wake’s roster.

Given Forbes and his staff’s success through the transfer portal, the Deacons would be wise to — again — enter the spring transfer frenzy with a few scholarships available.