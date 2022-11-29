Wake Forest wide receiver A.T. Perry was named a first-team All-ACC selection by the league’s coaches and media members.

The league announced All-ACC honors Tuesday afternoon, with Perry on the first-team for the second straight season. The fifth-year wide receiver from Lake Worth, Fla., has 70 catches for 980 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, including 18 catches for 206 yards and four scores in Wake’s last two games.

Offensive lineman Sean Maginn landed on the All-ACC second-team. He’s a sixth-year guard.

On the third-team were quarterback Sam Hartman, who’s tied with Tajh Boyd for the most career touchdown passes in ACC history, running back Justice Ellison, who is Wake’s leading rusher with 643 yards, and defensive tackle Kobie Turner, who is in his only season with the Deacons after transferring from Richmond.

Collecting honorable mention status were: wide receiver Jahmal Banks, offensive tackle DeVonte Gordon, offensive guard Loic Ngassam Nya, center Michael Jurgens, defensive ends Jasheen Davis and Rondell Bothroyd, and linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr.