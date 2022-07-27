A.T. Perry makes preseason All-ACC team; Sam Hartman second in POY voting

Wide receiver A.T. Perry is the only Wake Forest player on the preseason All-ACC team, while quarterback Sam Hartman finished second to N.C. State’s Devin Leary in preseason player of the year voting.

Perry is a fifth-year receiver who enjoyed a breakout season last year, with 71 catches for 1,293 yards and 15 touchdowns. The 6-5, 206-pounder was a first-team All-ACC selection at the end of last season and was a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award.

Hartman is a fifth-year quarterback who’s in position to leave Wake Forest as the best quarterback in school history – at the least, with virtually every career passing record. His 50 total touchdowns last season (39 passing, 11 rushing) marked the third time in ACC history that a player was responsible for at least 50 touchdowns.

Here is the breakdown of preseason All-ACC teams:

2022 Preseason All-ACC Football Team

(Total votes in parenthesis)

Offense

QB Devin Leary, NC State (56)

RB Sean Tucker, Syracuse (125)

RB Will Shipley, Clemson (112)

WR Josh Downs, North Carolina (128)

WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest (111)

WR Zay Flowers, Boston College (104)

TE Will Mallory, Miami (69)

AP Keytaon Thompson, Virginia (70)

OT Jordan McFadden, Clemson (127)

OT Zion Nelson, Miami (82)

OG Caleb Chandler, Louisville (104)

OG Christian Mahogany, Boston College (67)

C Grant Gibson, NC State (90)

Defense

DE Myles Murphy, Clemson (120)

DE Habakkuk Baldonado, Pitt (54)

DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson (116)

DT Calijah Kancey, Pitt (62)

LB Drake Thomas, NC State (92)

LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson (82)

LB Payton Wilson, NC State (60)

CB Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville (70)

CB Josh DeBerry, Boston College (65)

S Jammie Robinson, Florida State (93)

S Tanner Ingle, NC State (63)

Special teams

PK B.T. Potter, Clemson (99)

P Lou Hedley, Miami (101)

SP Josh Downs, North Carolina (57)

Preseason Player of the Year

1. Devin Leary, QB, NC State (40)

2. Sam Hartman, QB, Wake Forest (30)

3. Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami (21)

4. Bryan Breese, DT, Clemson (14)

4-t. Brennan Armstrong, QB, Virginia (14)

6-t. Malik Cunningham, QB, Louisville (12)

6-t. Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina (12)

8. Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse (11)

9. Myles Murphy, DT, Clemson (5)

10. Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson (3)

11. Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State (2)