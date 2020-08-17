Basketball recruiting has gone virtual with NCAA mandated dead periods all summer so Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes and his staff have gotten creative watching every video feed they can of AAU basketball tournaments being held locally across the country. A recent tournament in the Atlanta area featuring three-star shooting guard Miles Kelly caught Forbes' eye and Kelly landed an offer out of that. Kelly talks about the surprise call from the Deacs' new men's basketball coach and what his plan is for recruiting and a decision given the uncertainty of visits.