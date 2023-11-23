Dave Clawson’s departure from Bowling Green and Dino Babers’ hiring to replace him were so close together that the former didn’t have time to clean out his office before the latter was ready to move in. No, really. “Two days after I left Bowling Green, I was here,” Clawson said. “And because they had a bowl game, I didn’t realize the search would go so quickly. So, the athletics director at the time, Chris Kingston, called me and said, ‘Hey, by the way, we’re going to hire somebody tomorrow.’ “I had to sprint to Bowling Green and I’m really, like, packing boxes in my office as he’s moving in.” Now Clawson will bring his Wake Forest team to Syracuse a few days after Babers had to pack up his offices. Babers was fired Sunday with one game left in his eighth season at Syracuse. Athletics director John Wildhack had given Babers a benchmark of going 7-5 this season, and the Orange’s 31-22 loss at Georgia Tech last weekend was its sixth loss of the season. Here are five things to know about Syracuse ahead of Saturday’s game:

1. Another hot start

Syracuse didn’t just start the season 4-0; it ran through the first four games. The Orange won those games — all non-conference games — by a combined 177-43. The most-impressive one was a 35-20 win at Purdue, which played for the Big Ten championship last season. It marked the second straight season with an unbeaten start, as the Orange was 6-0 to start last season. Syracuse failed to stick the landing last year and you probably know where this is headed.

UNC quarterback Drake Maye, right, runs past Syracuse's Derek McDonald during a game this season. (Jaylynn Nash/USA Today Sports Images)

2. Another cool down

Syracuse lost five straight games after the unbeaten start and only the last of those scores was competitive — a 17-10 loss against Boston College. The four losses that preceded that one came by a combined 150-34 score. Those were against Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina and Virginia Tech, and only the Clemson game was in Syracuse. Last season’s unbeaten start was also followed by a five-game losing streak, the last of which was Wake’s 45-35 win in Winston-Salem.

3. Who plays QB?

You don’t get much more honesty out of coaches in mid-week press conferences than Clawson’s assessment of Syracuse’s quarterback situation. “On offense, I really don’t know what’s going on with them at quarterback,” Clawson said Tuesday. He’s not alone. Starter Garrett Shrader has been banged up this season, getting pulled from a mid-October loss at Florida State, missing a game against Boston College, and barely playing in last weekend’s game at Georgia Tech. Syracuse attempted nine passes for 8 yards two weeks ago against Pittsburgh … and won by two touchdowns. That’s because it had 392 rushing yards, plugging in 6-4, 235-pound tight end Dan Villari (who was a high school QB) in a wildcat package and using Shrader primarily as a runner, too. They combined for 263 of those rushing yards. “We have no idea if Shrader is playing,” Clawson said. “There’s 11 games of game film and nine games that they play with a quarterback and there’s two games they’re playing without. You’re really getting ready for two different offenses.”

4. Getting defensive

Despite the shoddy results over the last two months, the defensive numbers for the Orange aren’t bad. Syracuse is seventh in the ACC in scoring defense (23.1 points per game) and rushing defense (149.5 yards allowed). The Orange’s red zone defense has been the stingiest in the ACC. In 40 trips by opponents inside Syracuse’s 20-yard line, the Orange has given up 17 touchdowns — that percentage (42.5%) is the ninth-best clip in the country.

5. Timing of the firing