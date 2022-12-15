Missouri’s football team was 4-4 when it announced coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s contract had been extended for two more seasons, going through the 2027 year. Athletics director Desireé Reed-Francois praised the “upward trajectory” of the program that has finished the regular season at .500 in each of the last four seasons and hasn’t had a winning SEC record since 2014. The Tigers then went out and lost a nail-biter at home to Kentucky and had 66 points dropped on them by Tennessee. It’s the rally in the last two weeks of the season that put Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl matchup against Wake Forest rather than sending Drinkwitz into an early offseason. Missouri throttled New Mexico State in a late-season non-conference game, and then scratched out a 29-27 win over Arkansas in the finale, punching its ticket to a third bowl game in as many seasons under Drinkwitz. Here are five things to know about Missouri ahead of the Gasparilla Bowl:

1. Defensive stand to clinch

Missouri trailed 21-20 at halftime of that finale against Arkansas and took the opening drive of the second half 75 yards for a go-ahead touchdown, with freshman receiver and 5-star recruit Luther Burden III pulling in a 23-yard score from Brady Cook. The Tigers added a field goal with about five minutes left in the third quarter, and then it was time to hang on. Arkansas notched field goals on its next two possessions, reaching Missouri’s 2-yard line on the second one, to trim the lead. Missouri forced three-and-outs on the Razorbacks’ next two possessions, though, and bled the clock down to 14 seconds before giving the ball back to Arkansas for a final possession. When Arkansas couldn’t muster a miracle final-seconds play, Missouri had clinched bowl eligibility.

2. Quirky statistical balances

Missouri is 6-6 and some of the Tigers’ team stats sure resemble the balance. A quick rundown: Missouri has scored 306 points this season; opponents have scored 300. Missouri has 220 first downs; opponents have 220 first downs. Missouri averages 5.5 yards per play; opponents average 5.3 yards per play. Missouri has passed for 2,548 yards; opponents have passed for 2,519 yards. Missouri has thrown nine interceptions; opponents have thrown 10 interceptions. Missouri has scored 35 touchdowns; opponents have scored 37 touchdowns. Of course all of this means that one team will have a lopsided advantage in one of these aspects, which brings us to the next point …

Georgia's Nolan Smith, right, sacks Missouri's Brady Cook during a game earlier this season. (Denny Medley/USA Today Sports Images)

3. One-score games

If the Gasparilla Bowl winds up being a one-score game … well, one team will have won in a situation it’s struggled with this season and the other will have one last bitter taste to deal with for an entire offseason. Wake Forest is 1-3 in one-score games this season and Missouri went 2-4, including three straight weeks with one-score losses. After Missouri started the season 2-1, the Tigers lost 17-14 in overtime at Auburn. The following week saw No. 1 Georgia come to Columbia and featured Missouri leading 16-6 at halftime and 22-12 one minute into the fourth quarter — but the Bulldogs scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to avert the upset. And then the following week, Missouri fell 24-17 at Florida. A one-score win broke that streak, with Missouri holding off Vanderbilt 17-14 — the Commodores are the only shared opponent of Missouri and Wake Forest. The other two one-score games Missouri was involved in are mentioned above — the narrow loss to Kentucky and the two-point win over Arkansas. One way to describe the Tigers, even though it’s a worn-out cliché for SEC teams, is battle-tested — six of Missouri’s last nine games were decided by seven points or fewer.

4. No Lovett

Wake Forest won’t have to worry about defending Missouri’s leading receiver. Dominic Lovett, a second-team All-SEC wide receiver, entered the transfer portal when it opened on Dec. 5 and has been removed from Missouri’s roster. Lovett was third in the SEC in receiving yards (846). That’s more than twice as many as Missouri’s next-leading receiver (Barrett Banister had 403). He’s being courted in the transfer portal by Georgia, among other top-tier programs. His departure puts the spotlight on Burden, who was the No. 1 wide receiver in the Class of 2022 and the No. 4 recruit overall. Burden had 329 yards and six touchdowns on 38 catches, with another 92 yards and two scores rushing.

5. North Carolina familiarity